IT is still finishing up a historical run at the box office, but many horror fans are already looking ahead to IT 2. Considering how well the first movie did, and considering how perfectly it set up IT: Chapter Two, it's no surprise that so many are ready for the next installment. Now, in order to hype that up a bit, some excellent homemade posters have arrived online, perfectly fan-casting the adult version of The Losers Club.

The posters were made by Deviant Art's NetoRibeiro89, who made seven individual character posters for IT: Chapter Two. One for each member of The Losers Club. Not only do the posters look fantastic, featuring a black background with the face of each actor partially masked by Pennywise's iconic red balloon, but his casting choices are on point. This version of the movie would see Adam Scott as Eddie, Patrick Wilson as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Chris Pratt as Ben, Mark Duplass as Richie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Stanley and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mike.

Fan casting the adult version of The Losers Club has been quite popular ever since IT arrived in theaters, but this particular casting takes a lot of inspiration from the child actors who portray the characters in the movie. Christian Bale (Bill), Chris Pratt (Ben), Jessica Chastain (Beverly), Bill Hader (Richie), Chadwick Boseman (Mike), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Stanley), Griffin Newman (Eddie) were all names that came up when the kids were asked to cast the older versions of themselves. So as you can see, there's a lot of crossover between their vision and the vision depicted in these posters.

Director Andy Muschietti is returning for IT: Chapter Two, but no casting has officially been announced yet. However, he has worked with Jessica Chastain in the past and has already signed off on her playing Beverly, even if it hasn't been made official. Here's what he had to say in an interview shortly after IT arrived in theaters.

"Jessi is an amazing actress and very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly...Yeah, she loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen. There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now."

New Line has made IT 2 a huge priority and have already slated the movie for September 6, 2019. That means production will likely start relatively soon, so Andy Muschietti and the studio will have to work on casting the adult Losers sooner rather than later. Don't be surprised if a few of these names come up in a more official capacity in the near future. Be sure to check out the IT: Chapter Two fan posters, courtesy of Deviant Art's NetoRibeiro89 for yourself below.