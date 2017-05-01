Over the weekend, director Trey Edward Shults surprised fans at the Stanley Film Festival with the world premiere of his film It Comes At Night, which hits theaters nationwide June 9. For those who weren't in attendance at the Oregon-based event this past weekend, A24 has debuted a brand new trailer and poster for this upcoming thriller. In a summer movie season that is somewhat light on scares, It Comes At Night could be the breakout horror hit fans are waiting for in the next few months.

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse. Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his breakout debut Krisha with the psychological horror thriller It Comes At Night, centering on a teenaged boy (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) as he grapples with mounting terrors, external and otherwise, in the aftermath of an unnamed cataclysm. This new trailer from A24 takes fans inside this terrifying environment.

Secure within a desolate home with his vigilant, protective and heavily armed parents (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo), 17-year-old Travis navigates fear, grief and paranoia amid scarce resources as a desperate young couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) seeks refuge in his family home with their young child. Despite the best intentions of both families, panic and mistrust boil over as the horrors of the outside world creep ever closer. But they are nothing compared to the horrors within, where Travis discovers that his father's commitment to protecting the family may cost him his soul.

The minimalist supporting cast is rounded out by Griffin Robert Faulkner, David Pendleton, Mick O'Rourke and Chase Joliet. Trey Edward Shults directs from his own screenplay, with David Kaplan and Andrea Roa producing. The horror-thriller will go up against Universal's The Mummy in wide release on June 9, which also falls between who more potential summer blockbusters, Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman on June 2 and Pixar's Cars 3 on June 16. It Comes At Night was recently moved to this new date from August 25, where it would have faced four newcomers in a crowded weekend, All Saints, Polaroid, Tulip Fever and Villa Capri.

Trey Edward Shults won the National Board of Review's award for Best Directorial Debut for his debut feature Krisha, which was based on his own short film of the same name, and hit theaters in limited release last spring. Joel Edgerton will next be seen in the Netflix thriller entitled Bright, where he stars alongside Will Smith. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for It Comes at Night below.