A24 has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming horror-thriller It Comes At Night, which is slated for release on August 25. This story centers on a father, played by Joel Edgerton, who will stop at nothing to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep. We don't get too many clues about what this mysterious presence is from the first trailer, but this thriller could become one of this summer's sleeper hits.

Joel Edgerton leads a minimalist cast that also includes Riley Keough, Christopher Abbot, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Griffin Robert Faulkner. This project came together quite rapidly, with Joel Edgerton signing on to star just this past June, although those reports weren't clear on whether filming had already begun when he was announced. It seems unlikely that more plot details will be unveiled between now and the August 25 release, but the filmmaker behind this story is coming off the success of his critically-acclaimed feature debut, Krisha.

A24 picked up writer-director Trey Edward Shults' first feature, the thriller Krisha at the 2015 SXSW festival, after that film has won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards in the narrative feature category. A24 signed the filmmaker to a two-picture deal, which included distribution rights for Krisha, which was released theatrically last March to rave reviews (97% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), and the rights to his second feature film, It Comes at Night. Krisha only earned $144,822 through its platform release last year, although it was only released in 26 theaters at the highest point of its release.

A24 has been on quite the roll over the past few years, with its indie sensation Moonlight earning eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, after winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture Drama. Along with It Comes at Night, the studio will have quite the busy year, releasing the upcoming Free Fire starring Brie Larson in theaters on April 21, followed by The Lovers starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts arriving in theaters May 5. Both will likely arrive in limited release, with the studio also releasing The Killing of a Sacred Deer and How to Talk to Girls at Parties later this year.

Joel Edgerton is coming off his critically-acclaimed performance in Loving, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and he recently shot the Netflix thriller Bright alongside Will Smith. Riley Keough recently starred in A24's indie hit American Honey, and she will next be seen in a number of upcoming films such as Logan Lucky, Welcome the Stranger and We Don't Belong Here. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for It Comes at Night below.