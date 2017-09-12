After months of waiting, IT finally arrived over the weekend and blew the doors off of expectations. The movie not only absolutely destroyed at the box office, bringing in $123 million on its opening weekend, but it has also been a huge hit with critics and fans alike. With the huge success, IT 2 has become a top priority for New Line Cinema, and a little post-credits tease helps set up that sequel.

Warning: spoilers ahead for IT. New Line Cinema recently brought back writer Gary Dauberman to write the IT sequel and director Andy Muschietti, though he hasn't officially signed a deal to come back, is expected to return. But for those who watched the credits after seeing IT know that a sequel was never really in question. After the final shot of the movie, we see that this first movie was billed as IT: Chapter One. That implies that this is just the first of multiple chapters of movies that will adapt Stephen King's massive, sprawling novel. In all likelihood, that means the sequel will be titled IT: Chapter Two.

That was just part of what was teased during the IT movie credits. The Marvel movies have become famous for having post-credits scenes and, while IT doesn't have anything of the like, there was a small but telling post-credits tease for those who stuck around for all of the credits. So what were those who stuck around rewarded with? A chilling, but telling laugh from Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise.

At the end of the first IT, The Losers' Club managed to best the ancient evil known as Pennywise. After a massive, epic fight, Pennywise's head literally crumbled and he fell deep into the abyss of the sewers in Derry, Maine. However, despite their victory, The Losers' Club made a pact to get back together should Pennywise return in another 27 years, as he's done in the past.

This laugh, though a small audio cue, signals that Pennywise is not gone forever. The Loser Club may have managed to defeat him and conquer their fears, but he's not dead and he will return in 27 years after his long hibernation. This helps set up the confrontation between the evil, ancient being and the adult versions of the Losers. IT: Chapter Two is set up to tell the second half of Stephen King's novel, but it will include flashbacks to The Losers' Club as kids.

So, while this may not be a massive post-credits reveal, it does help tee up the IT sequel, which seems to be on the fast track at New Line. Currently, the studio hasn't locked down a release date for IT: Chapter Two, but it is expected to arrive in 2019. They also haven't cast any of the adult versions of The Losers' Club yet, but we should be hearing news on that shortly. We do know that Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise for the sequel, which is one of the most important elements that needed to be secured to make IT 2 work. Pennywise will be back and he is going to be out for revenge.