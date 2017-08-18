IT is creeping ever closer to finally arriving in theaters and Warner Bros. keeps finding creative ways to market the movie, all without giving away too much. The campaign has included the standard (yet superb in this case) trailers, TV spots and posters, but now they are getting into the gaming business as well. There is now an official 8-bit IT game that you can play online for free.

The game, called IT: Enter the Sewer, is available on the official IT website currently and is pretty fun for several reasons. Firstly, the game itself, which has the player navigating Georgie's paper boat through the sewers while popping some of Pennywise's red balloons to score points, all while avoiding obstacles like missing posters, shoes and the famed child-eating clown himself. This also serves as a nice throwback to 80s gaming, which is appropriate since that is when IT is going to be taking place. It is also a nice way of giving fans something more without giving away anything more ahead of the movie's September 8 release date.

Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, IT centers a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club who have to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. This journey pits them against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. Assuming things go well, and all signs point to that being the case, this will be the first of two movies based on Stephen King's IT. This first movie will center on the kids being terrorized by Pennywise, with the second movie taking place years later, focusing on the same group as adults. Similar to how it was divided in the 1990 two-part miniseries.

IT was in development for years before it actually got off the ground. Director Andres Muschietti (Mama) is the man tasked with making sure this movie can deliver on the promise. Perhaps more than anyone, it is Bill Skarsgard, who is taking on the role of the iconic Pennywise the clown, who must deliver in order to make IT work. So far, it looks like he crushed it. Even in this 8-bit game we can hear his haunting laugh, which is enough to inspire nightmares on its own.

The hype for IT has been truly real ever since the first teaser trailer arrived in March. Ever since then, every bit of material that has arrived has only served to get people more excited for the long-awaited Stephen King adaptation. That being the case, IT is currently projected to shatter the all-time September box office record. We could be looking at one of the biggest horror movies ever, if IT can actually live up to the hype when it arrives. With the release date creeping up, we should be getting the first critical reactions very soon.