Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT is breaking all kinds of records and is well on its way to being the highest grossing horror movie ever, thanks in part to the mainstream success of the movie. The IT television miniseries released in 1990 has a lot to with it because just about everybody of a certain age group was introduced to Pennywise the clown and has had clown nightmares ever since. And then there's fans of the book who have been waiting for a proper retelling of the epic story. And now the word is out to everybody about just how good the movie is. But according to one member of the Losers Club, the ending could have been a lot different.

Before reading any further, there are obviously some SPOILERS AHEAD regarding the end of IT. Jaeden Lieberher, the 14-year old actor who portrays Losers Club leader Bill Denbrough, has recently revealed to Variety that the ending of the movie was almost a lot different. The young actor had this to say.

"I did have this scene where I climb up the tower at the end. When I'm chasing after Georgie, I climb the tower and I'm at a one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise and then I say that I'm not afraid of him, that none of the losers are afraid of him, and that's how we beat him. But they took those lines and put toward the end, right after our big fight. So, I had this whole thing where Bill Skarsgard is grabbing me and pushing me off the ledge, and I had to wear this harness. That was a more difficult scene."

Obviously, that's not how the ending of IT went down, but it sounds like it could have been an equally awesome ending. Muschietti and Bill Skarsgard, who plays Pennywise, have talked about a lot of footage that didn't make it into the movie, so it is highly probable that the scene that Lieberher is referring to can end up in the DVD/Blu-ray release.

Speaking of extra footage, both Andres Muschietti and his sister Barbara are currently hard at work compiling a director's cut of IT before jumping into the sequel that is set to be released in 2019. There is an additional 15 minutes of footage that did not make it into the final movie that will end up in the director's cut as well as bonus features for the home release of the movie. There is no current release date set for the home video release of IT since it just debuted in theaters.

Since IT opened up in theaters a little over 2 weeks ago, it has been breaking box office records left and right. The movie has the highest grossing horror movie opening in history and by this time next week it will have gone to have the highest grossing Labor Day to November time frame release as well. In addition, IT has already dethroned The Exorcist, which previously held the title for highest grossing horror movie.

Now that IT has gone on to break and double records, the sequel is a no-brainer. Andres Muschietti had always intended to make the movie into two distinct parts since Stephen King's book is so massive, but now Warner Bros. has made it official. Muschietti and Warner Bros. are certainly celebrating at this time and so is the cast. But would everybody be as happy with the movie if it went with the original ending? We'll probably never know, but it's an interesting thought.