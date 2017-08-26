Can IT just get here already? We're all ready, but the September 8 release date seems further away than ever. Especially after a number of fans and critics got to see the movie last night, and they almost all agreed it's awesome. It's being called very scary, really funny and absolutely awesome. Today, we have an extended preview that goes behind-the-scenes, as well as a new TV spot that shows some never-before-seen footage.

Director Andy Muschietti is on hand in this cool new sneak peek, showing off some of what went down on set. The movie will solely stick to the Losers' Club narrative in this first of two planned movies. The kids of Derry are forced to confront their biggest fears and nightmares when Pennywise roles into town, looking to devour their collective soul. And it should be downright terrifying.

This video kicks off at the home of Henry Bowers. Nicholas Hamilton plays this sadistic bully, who loves nothing more than to torment the friends of the Losers' Club. From here, we bounce around Derry, meeting several of the locals, as well as the kids who serve as the heroes at the heart of this spine-chilling tale. We get to see the local movie theater, Kitchener Ironworks and the camera soon pulls us into the infamous Derry sewers.

There is a lot of B-roll footage here. It allows fans to see the more lighthearted moments on set had between the young actors and the crew. There is a magical chemistry here that is evident in these scenes. But hey, what would a new IT preview be without another look at the star attraction.

Yes, we catch a new glimpse of Pennywise. Sometimes known as the dancing clown, he also goes by the name Bob Gray. He's not above snacking on delicious child bones. And he appears to be enjoying a big bloody snack here, feasting on the goosebumps covered skin of his latest victim. There are also some candid shots of the creepy clown casually walking around on set, which is still a bit off-putting.

In the second video, we get an extended look at Georgie's first fateful interaction with Pennywise, who has stollen the kid's paper boat. This is a big moment in the movie, and the promotional team has utilized it to its fullest. The thrill may be a little faded by the time we all get to see it actually play out on the big screen. But that's what happens when you have to sell a movie. But rest assured, there are a ton of thrills and chills that we haven't seen yet.

Bill Skarsgard's interpretation of Pennywise is being called more childlike than what Tim Curry did. This adaptation stars Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom and Wyatt Oleff as Stan Uris. Take a look at this cool behind-the-scenes preview, just to assure yourself that it is not a real nightmare come to life.