Warner Bros. announced today that, after 24 hours, the IT trailer has seen more than 197 Million views globally with more than 81 million views and over 1.8 Million shares on the US Facebook instance alone. At 36 hours, that figure stands at an astonishing 246 million views! The 197 Million views bests the previous 24 Hour record holder The Fate of the Furious who recorded 139 Million views in a single day.

30 localized versions of the trailer were released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, 3/29 at 9am PT. The video quickly rose to the No. 1 position on YouTube's trending videos and remained there throughout the day. The trailer helped IT trend globally on Twitter with trends for IT, IT Movie, Pennywise and the Red Balloon Emoji all appearing. This massive support for the trailer could be the first indication of a massive box office haul when IT hits theaters on September 8.

While we'll have to wait a few weeks to see how The Fate of the Furious does at the box office, the previous record holder, Beauty and the Beast, which had 127.6 million views for its trailer, opened with an impressive $174.7 million earlier this month. Star Wars: The Force Awakens previously set the record with 112 million views in the first 24 hours, which paved the way for its record breaking opening weekend of $247.9 million. While the trailer view record is often a precursor to box office success, it's not always the case, with Fifty Shades Darker breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens' record with 114 million trailer views, although it opened with $46.6 million, nearly half of what its predecessor Fifty Shades of Grey ($85.1 million) opened with in 2015. Still, the IT movie has set the bar incredibly high for all other trailers this year, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is believed to debut its first trailer during Star Wars Celebration next month.

New Line Cinema's horror thriller IT, directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. IT stars Bill Skarsgard (Allegiant, TV's Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise.

An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween) and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic). The cast is rounded out by Owen Teague, Javier Botet, Stephen Williams and Stephen Bogaert. Muschietti directed IT from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers. Slated for release on September 8, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company. In case you haven't seen it yet, or if you want to watch it again, here is the terrifying first trailer for IT below.