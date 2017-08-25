Warner Bros. has released a ton of new photos featuring the Losers' Club ahead of the release of Andres Muschietti's IT remake, and they offer an interesting glimpse into the kids who hunt Pennywise. The long-awaited big screen adaptation of the iconic Stephen King novel is less than a month away and the hype train has already left the station. IT is projected to smash September box office records with its debut and just recently, the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin, Texas has announced a clown-only screening of the movie, which is close to sold out along with regular-folk opening night screenings.

It's been 27 years since the television miniseries of IT debuted with Tim Curry as the evil clown, Pennywise. This time around, Bill Skarsgard will take over as the new Pennywise and he looks pretty damn creepy, maybe even creepier than Curry's portrayal of the evil clown. IT is the first installment in a planned series that will follow seven children, known as The Losers' Club, as they come face to face with their biggest fears when they discover an evil shape-shifter entity terrorizing their town. With just a few of weeks to go before the release of IT, Warner Bros. has unleashed these terrifying snapshots into the hear of darkness.

The new images of the Losers' Club features closer looks at the characters including, Ben Hanscom (Jeremy ray Taylor), Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis), Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher), and Mike Hanlon (Chosen Jacobs) before they meet up with Pennywise, which was seen in the second trailer. Other images show the club hanging outside of the Derry sewers, which has also been shown in the recently released trailers, but these images offer a real view of the characters.

Stephen King's original novel had IT taking place in the 1950s, but the remake will take place in 1989. If a second movie is to be made, it will take place 30 years later and feature the Losers' Club as adults while providing key flashbacks of scenes that were left out of the first movie. With the blessing of Stephen King himself and the projected numbers looking stellar, it appears that a second movie will happen for sure. Let's just hope that it's better than the recently released Dark Tower.

IT has been under fire for overlooking a very obvious historical inaccuracy by allowing a lime green LEGO to be used in the movie, causing mass hysteria online. Everybody knows that the lime green LEGO wasn't even introduced until 2010. How are you supposed to have a lime green LEGO in 1989? Anyway, you can check out all of the brand-new pictures of the Losers' Club below to prepare you for the release of the movie. IT opens on September 8th, 2017 in theaters everywhere, even ones that only allow clowns.