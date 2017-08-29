Are you one of the great many horror fans who is excited for IT? Then you may just be in luck! If you are looking for a truly immersive and terrifying experience, that is. It was recently announced that the Alamo Drafthouse is going to hold a clown-only screening of IT during the movie's opening weekend at their Mueller location in Austin, Texas. Now, the theater chain has announced that, thanks to popular demand, there are going to be similar screenings held at locations all over the country. So if you have a clown costume that's been collecting dust, now may be the perfect time to bust it out.

According to Birth.Movies.Death, such screenings of director Andres Muschietti's IT have been added in Dallas, New Braunfels, Brooklyn, Laredo, Omaha, Phoenix, San Antonia and Yonkers. Screenings times will vary depending on the particular location, but all of them will be taking place during the opening weekend of IT, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 8. Here is how the Alamo Drafthouse is describing the event.

"For this special screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown 'touch-ups', a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

So basically, clown-only is literal in this case. If you don't show up to one of these particular IT screenings dressed up like a clown, you won't be allowed in. That means anyone who attends one of these screenings is going to be surrounded by people in clown costumes, which should only add to what is likely to be one of the scariest horror movie experiences of the year. Even without the added layer of having clowns other than Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise turning up for the creepy fun.

The Alamo Drafthouse has held similar themed events in the past. This past May, they held a woman-only screening for Wonder Woman, which was a huge success, despite some complaining from men online who felt they were being discriminated against. At the time, a commenter on the Drafthouse Facebook page actually suggested that the chain hold a clown-only screening for IT. The theater chain even joked, or we thought it was a joke, at the time that they were going to take the idea.

"We might actually have to steal that clown idea."

As excited as moviegoers are about IT, theater chains are probably equally excited. It has been a terrible run at the box office recently and it is in need of a serious boost. Considering that the Stephen King adaptation is currently expected to bring in $60 million or more opening weekend, good enough for the September opening weekend record, this could be the shot in the arm the box office needs right now. Pre-sale tickets for IT are available now and if you want to attend one of these clown-only screenings, details are available on the Alamo Drafthouse website.