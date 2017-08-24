The wait for IT is almost over. The highly-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's classic and terrifying novel is finally making its way to theaters on September 8 and horror fans are finally going to get to experience this new version of Pennywise the clown, as portrayed by Bill Skarsgard. Speaking of clowns, one particular theater chain has decided to do a special screening of the upcoming IT movie that will be for clowns only, which sounds like it could be super creepy but super fun.

The Alamo Drafthouse is responsible for this special screening of IT, which will be taking place at their Austin, Texas Mueller location on Saturday, September 9. The popular theater chain is no stranger to themed events centered around movies, but they may have outdone themselves this time. They are taking it so seriously that if you don't come dressed as a clown, you won't be allowed to attend. So best bust out that clown costume you've been hiding in your closet. Here's how the Alamo Drafthouse is describing the clown only screening of IT.

"For this special screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown 'touch-ups', a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

Barrel O' Fun is a carnival themed bar located inside the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse location, which only adds to the theme for this particular IT screening. At the moment, it is unclear if they are going to hold similar screenings at other Drafthouse locations around the country, but this certainly sounds like it could be memorable for those who are going to attend. Even if you can't go to this particular screening, pre-sale tickets for IT were made available recently. Seeing as this movie is expected to break the all-time September opening weekend at the box office, if you really want to see IT, you may want to grab your tickets now. As it stands, box office tracking is predicting that director Andres Muschietti's IT will bring in between $50 and $60 million opening weekend, but if the reviews are positive, it could make even more.

The Alamo Drafthouse has held other noteworthy themed screenings in the past. They made headlines with their Wonder Woman all female screenings earlier this year, which was met with quite a few angry men online that felt they were being slighted. But the chain moved ahead with the screenings as planned and they were a big success. It is unlikely these clown-centric screenings of IT will manage to stir up any kind of controversy, but you never know? Maybe people without a clown costume hanging around will be mad they can't join in on the fun. Others can purchase regular tickets, as pre-sales for IT have already begun!