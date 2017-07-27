IT director Andrés Muschietti is out teasing IT Part 2 while revealing scenes that were cut from the first installment due to budget constraints. Fear not, the scenes that were cut are being saved up for IT Part 2. When a book is over 1,000 pages, it's safe to say that not everything will make it into one big screen adaptation and certain things are going to get left out, leading to many angry fans of the book. But this is Stephen King's IT that we're talking about here and those fans are definitely waiting to see what gets cut, possibly a little bit more than a normal adaptation.

The upcoming big screen adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, IT is a loose remake of the television movie from the early 1990s and is also taking much from the original source material. The trailers that have been released thus far have shown that many of the iconic scenes from King's book are being brought to the big screen. Director Andrés Muschietti has recently started talking about what didn't make it this time around and the reasoning behind it.

Muschietti recently talked to Collider about scenes that he had to cut, mentioning budgetary reasons. Muschietti explains.

"There are two sequences that I thought of that I had to postpone until more money comes. One is a flashback, that sort of portrays the first encounter of IT and humans, which is an amazing scene. And the other is a dream, where Bill sees, he's leaning on a bridge, in Derry, and he's spitting on the Kenduskeag Stream, and suddenly he sees the reflection of a balloon. And he looks up and it's not one balloon, but a bunch of balloons, and then he starts to see body parts, and the shot goes wider and it's a multitude of dead kids floating. I couldn't afford it."

Both of those scenes would have been really interesting to see in the finished product, but it makes sense why they were cut out of the movie. Both scenes could in theory be popped back into IT Part 2, sheddingmore light on the backstory, which could be just as cool. Barbara Muschietti also revealed to Collider that one iconic scene in the book had to be cut out, again due to budget. She explains.

"They were able to (incorporate it into the script), but they were not able to incorporate it into the budget. Just like we weren't able to, but it's going on the second...that sequence with the Black Spot, we think it's gonna be a great opening for the next film."

The Black Spot was included in the original script, but having that scene start off the second installment could be pretty awesome. And again, the Black Spot massacre could be used as a good flashback for the original Stephen King timeline, just like the other scenes that were cut from the first installment.

Andrés Muschietti confirmed a few weeks ago that there was for sure going to be a sequel. He revealed that the first movie is dealing with kid aspect of the story while IT Part 2 will take place 30 years after the event of the first movie and will include flashbacks to when the characters were kids. The script could be done as early as January with production possibly starting as early as March of 2018.

It's pretty exciting to be talking about IT Part 2 when IT hasn't even made its big screen debut yet. It's looking like IT is going to be an epic horror hit movie this fall as the excitement for the project has been through the roof and though it didn't seem possible before, this may be even creepier than the original. For those of you who are getting anxious, you can check out the latest official trailer for IT below.