Next week, after a whole bunch of hype and a lot of impatiently waiting, IT is finally making its way to theaters. Warner Bros. has been cranking up the marketing campaign in order to get as many butts in seats as possible and it is probably going to work. Now, the studio has released a brand new featurette for the upcoming IT movie that asks you to face your fears while touring the fictional town of Derry, Maine.

Warner Bros. released the new featurette titled IT: Face Your Fears, which features some choice bits of new footage, including some new looks at Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise and some extended looks at scenes that have been featured in the trailers for IT. But the real attraction here is the interviews with the young cast that makes up The Loser's Club, as well as director Andres Muschietti and the man himself, Stephen King. At one point in the featurette, he declares just how impressed he is with this adaptation of his beloved novel.

"I had hoped, but I was not prepared for how good it truly was. I'm sure my fans will really enjoy the movie."

Those are some strong words coming from the man who wrote the novel this movie is based on Considering that Stephen King isn't all that shy about saying how he feels about adaptations of his books, good or bad, this should serve to encourage those who are looking forward to IT, which has been in the works for some time. King famously hates Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, so if he didn't like IT, he would likely say so. There has been a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding this long-gestating adaptation and it looks like it is going to deliver the goods in a big way.

The featurette also sees Andres Muschietti and the cast, which includes Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton, discussing the famed villain Pennywise and what makes him so terrifying. They also give a little context about the fictional town of Derry, Maine and the brutal history that has plagued the city and its residents over the years. This featurette provides us with another great look at IT without the studio having to give all that much away.

Early buzz for IT, which arrives in theaters on September 8, has been extremely positive and full reviews for the movie are expected to arrive soon. Box office tracking predicts that the movie will make in the neighborhood of $60 million on its opening weekend. Considering that the past few weeks have been incredibly slow at the box office and that many moviegoers are waiting for a good reason to head to the theater, IT could make even more than that. Especially if the reviews are good. Be sure to check out the new IT featurette for yourself below.