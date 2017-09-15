Even though IT has only been in theaters for a week, we can already safely declare that it is one of biggest hits of 2017. The Stephen King adaptation is expected to top the box office in its second weekend and there is a massive appetite among moviegoers for The Losers Club and Pennywise the clown. Good news for those who want more IT because director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have confirmed that the movie is getting a director's cut.

The reveal was made by the brother and sister director/producer duo via Yahoo Movies. "Right, we are going to do a director's cut. We were told this morning," said Barbara Muschietti, which is in no doubt a result of the massive success that IT is enjoying both critically and commercially. So what can we expect to see in this director's cut? Andy Muschietti revealed one scene in particular that he really hopes will make it in. Here's what he had to say.

"There's a great scene, it's a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations...it's basically blaming all the adults of Derry [for the town's history of deadly "accidents" and child disappearances], and it has a great resolution...Maybe it will be in the director's cut!"

The interesting thing about IT getting a director's cut is that, unlike many genre movies, the movie is already quite lengthy. IT has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is significant. Speaking with Yahoo, it was revealed that this director's cut will add "probably an extra 15 minutes for hardcore fans," which means the IT director's cut will clock in at a lengthy 2 hours and 30 minutes. That is a whole lot of Pennywise and Losers Club to take in. Andy Muschietti also talked about another scene that didn't make the cut which he hopes to include in the new cut.

"After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny. Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers."

Currently, IT has already made $250 million worldwide and should easily fly past the $300 million mark before the end of the weekend. So the fact that the studio wants a director's cut is no surprise at all, as it will likely bring in even more revenue. That is also why they are moving quickly to get the IT sequel going, which is expected to shoot next year and be released in 2019, though no official release date has been confirmed yet. They've definitely trapped some lightning in a bottle here and it's smart for them to try and capitalize on that. While we wait for IT: Chapter Two, at least we'll have this extra long director's cut to help fill the gap.