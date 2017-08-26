Some very lucky critics have gotten the first look at Andres Muschietti's IT and they are sharing some spoiler-free reactions, which apparently go from very scary to just plain awesome. The remake was already on track to earn $60 million dollars on its debut weekend, but the early, overwhelmingly positive reviews might make all of those record-breaking projections even higher. The early critical reaction has just jumped the hype meter up about 10 notches, an amazing feat because it didn't seem possible for the excitement of the upcoming IT remake to get any higher. The critics who were able to check out the early screening have been taking to social media to humble brag as well as share their thoughts on the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT.

Let's start with what many have been wondering: how does it compare to the book? According to Phil Noble Jr.'s Twitter post, the movie does a great job of telling the story and Finn Wolfhard's performance is awesome. He had this to say.

"IT is a very handsome, polished execution of a story you know inside out. The big surprise is Finn Wolfhard. Really earns his spot."

Eric Walkuski also commented on the movie's relationship with the book by saying, "effectively scary & faithful adaptation of (half) of the Stephen King novel." Fans of Stranger Things should find no surprise in young Wolfhard's skills, but it is encouraging to hear that the big screen suits him well. So that's all well in good, but is IT scary? Mark E. Reilly had this to say.

"Saw IT I loved it. Then took trash out in my empty, dark, stairwell... SH!T FREAKED ME OUT CAUSE THAT MOVIE SCARED ME LIKE FOR REAL."

Erik Davis said this.

"IT is creepy, bloody, super funny, adorably romantic and hands down among my favorite movies of the year."

Davis went on to compare the movie to some 80s classics while commenting on the R-rating. Davis explains.

"Felt a Poltergeist meets the Monster Squad vibe - a great example of a film where its R rating elevates it in all the best ways."

So, yeah, the hype is starting to get justified for Muschietti's remake of IT and it looks as if a sequel is 100% going to happen now. But with all good reviews, there are bound to be some people who were less than thrilled. Eric Walkuski had some issues with the CGI and said, "I have some issues with Pennywise, but most are due to the film using CGI when not necessary. Otherwise, Skarsgard is a creepy sonofagun." Seriously, that was the one fault that we have come across thus far, that the movie used too much CGI.

From all of the early reviews floating around, IT is on track to become a massive success critically as well as monetarily. More than one short review throws around "movie of the year" and the overwhelming consensus is that it's a great movie with heart. Fans of Stephen King's IT who have been on the fence about seeing the movie should take comfort in these reviews. We've collected some of the best short reviews for IT and you can read them below.

#ITMovie is everything I hoped for & more. Has heart, laughs & TONS of incredible scares. Fell in love w/ The Losers. Didn't want it to end. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie is a very handsome, polished execution of a story you know inside out. The big surprise is Finn Wolfhard. Really earns his spot. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) August 26, 2017

I love the #ITMovie. It's everything I wanted. Scary as shit, Skarsgard nails Pennywise, and the Losers are perfection. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 26, 2017

#ITMovie: a carnival funhouse of a film; loud, scary, funny. And best of all: it has heart. #It — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 26, 2017

#ItMovie was spooktacular. Great cast, surprisingly funny, and genuinely unnerving scares. You'll still be freaked out when you get home. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/n5EQpbk53N — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) August 26, 2017

Thrilled I can now say that IT is spectacular. Totally terrifying, but also amazing fun (the Losers are PERFECT). Top 10 candidate for me. pic.twitter.com/XjQHyNmSEq — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017

Also, all of those box office estimates you've been seeing? Way too low in my opinion. This thing is going to be a MONSTER hit. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) August 26, 2017

Bottom line: go make #ITMovie an enormous success. It's an A+ prestige film that's sure to make its mark in horror history. @ITMovieOfficial — Drew Dietsch 🎈 (@DrewDietsch) August 26, 2017