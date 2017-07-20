Pennywise is back for more. With San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, New Line Cinema decided to get in early on the fun by showing off some brand new footage from IT to a packed theater in downtown San Diego. The studio showed off two full clips and a brand new trailer which are reportedly unsettling and terrifying. Unfortunately, the clips and trailer have not yet been released online, but we do have full descriptions of each one for you.

Entertainment Weekly was on hand at the event where IT director Andres Muschietti introduced the clips, as well as the kid actors playing The Loser's Club members in the movie. "It's a great moment to be alive. Because It is coming back, after all this time," said Muschietti before introducing the footage to the audience. Here's a description of the first IT clip, which has The Loser's Club hanging out with more of a Stand By Me vibe, before things get really bad.

"The shot opens on a summer afternoon. Picture perfect sky. A forest of emerald leaves. And five white blotches standing on a cliff. This is only part of The Losers Club, Bill Denbrough (Midnight Special's Jaeden Lieberher), whose little brother Georgie was snatched by It the autumn before; wisecracking Richie 'Trashmouth' Tozier (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard); small-fry and hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer); the logical, prepared Boy Scout Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff), and chubby Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor). Ben's belly has a massive bandage on it, covering the 'H'-shaped scar left there when the psychopathic local bully Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton) tried to carve his name on the heavyset boy's stomach. These are happier times, though. The five boys are clad only in their tighty-whities, and they're peering over the edge of the cliff into the green water of a quarry below. They spit over the side, trying to gauge how long the drop really is. Soon, they're quarreling over who is going to be the first to take the leap. 'I'll go,' says a voice from behind them. It's Bev Marsh (Sophia Lillis), the tomboy with the scarlet hair. She parks her bike and removes her sundress in seemingly one motion. The boys are dumbstruck. She's not showing anything that a bathing suit wouldn't reveal, but still...The boys would probably fall backward off that cliff if they had to look at her a moment longer. But they can't, because she's rushing past them, not hesitating. Then she's in mid-air, legs pedaling nothingness as she plummets fearlessly into the deep. 'Holy s-t, we just got showed up by a girl,' one of them snaps. With that, each of them plops over the side, and the six kids, tormented relentlessly at school and each dealing with complications and pain at home that force them to grow up before their time, are finally just kids again. Splashing. Swimming. Stealing looks at beautiful Bev, who pretends not to notice. Respect for their friend finally overwhelms their hormones, and the boys stop leering. Then they're all drying off on the rocks, and Ben, the newest of the friends, pulls out a little local history project he's been putting together. 'I first moved here, I didn't have anybody I knew. So I just started spending time at the library.' 'You went to the library... on purpose?' Richie sneers. There are newspaper clippings about an Iron Works explosion that claimed scores of lives. Another about 'The Black Spot,' an African-American dance club that was burned down in 1962 by a group of racists, with lots of people inside. 'Why is it all murders and missing kids,' one of them asks. 'Derry's not like any town I've ever been in before,' Ben answers. 'They did a study once, and it turns out people die or disappear here at six times the national average.' 'You read that?' Bev asks. 'That's just grown-ups. Kids are worse. Way worse,' Ben says. 'I've got more stuff if you want to see it...Stan shakes his head. He doesn't."

Quite the ominous ending for a clip. Don't worry, though. Things get much more horrifying in the second clip because this one has Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. The main attraction to Stephen King's IT has always been the horrifying demon clown and this clip gives some very good reasons why that is. Get ready for some unsettling imagery.

"There is a seventh Loser, Mike Hanlon, played by Chosen Jacobs, who is one of the only black people in the town of Derry, so he deals with abuse and hostility on a constant basis. He gets it worst of all from the bully Henry Bowers, who learned his hatred of Mike from his racist father, who in the book has spent years tormenting the Hanlon family. Henry and his two cronies, Belch Huggins (Jake Sim) and Victor Criss (Logan Thompson), have chased Mike to a creekside, where they've pinned his face against the rocks. Outnumbered, Mike's eyes search desperately for help. What he sees is a clown, watching him from the treeline. The clown waves a hand...but it's not his hand. It's a child's hand, ripped off at the elbow. Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgard) has been nibbling on the raw end, based on the blood smeared around his smile. Mike squints. He can't believe what he's seeing. He doesn't know it yet, but the demented glee the bullies are taking in beating on him is what drew It from its lair. Either they're feeding off of It, or It is feeding off of their manic violence. Maybe both. The boys become even more unhinged. As Mike struggles, Henry lifts a softball-sized rock and raises it over his head, prepared to bash in the black boy's skull. Before he can bring it down, another rock whistles through the air and slams into the side of his own head. Henry reels back, stunned. The bullies look across the stream to see the six Losers. Bev is standing closest, shoulders back, breathing hard. Braced for a fight. 'Nice throw,' Stan tells her. Ben, who has tasted violence from these guys before, isn't about to let them do the same to another kid. He picks up another rock and hurls it across the stream. 'Rock War!!!' Richie bellows as the bullies retaliate with a stone to the center of his forehead, knocking him on his ass. After a barrage of rocks between the two groups, the bullies are wounded and Henry's two friends limp off into the woods in retreat. Richie, recovering from his hit, calls Bowers a 'mullet-wearing a-hole!' as the bully recognizes defeat and chases after his friends. Then we cut to train tracks (more Stand by Me vibes) and Mike is walking in the single-file line of his newfound friends as they cut a path through a field. 'Thanks, guys, but you shouldn't have done that. He'll be after you too now,' he says. 'I guess that's one th-th-th-thing we all have in common,' says Bill, who is also teased for his stutter. 'Welcome to the Loser's Club.' The scene ends with the seven of them united as one."

So not only do we have a clown that eats kids to worry about in IT, but we have pretty aggressive racism and insanely aggressive bullying to deal with. But this clip does end with some optimism. "This is a meaningful moment in the book and the miniseries where the Losers discover the power of being together, the power that comes from being together," Andres Muschietti told the audience. So there's that at least. Now for the main event. The brand new trailer for IT that was shown to those in attendance at the event.

"The trailer begins with an aerial shot of tiny, perfect Derry: beautiful old buildings, a main street, tree-lined roads, and nice, quiet homes. A boy's voice is heard. (It's difficult to tell who, but I think it's Ben Hanscom.) 'When you're a kid, you think the universe revolves around you. That you'll always be protected and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that's not true,' the boy says. There's footage of Ben being held down by the bullies near a bridge. They've got his shirt pulled up, and Henry Bowers is carving his initials on the heavy kid's stomach. A car rolls by and slows down. Inside is an older couple, both of them looking at this outrageous violence. Then they roll away. As the car grows smaller, Ben sees a single red balloon rise from the back seat. Then we see Georgie Denbrough, Bill's little brother, in his yellow slicker, sailing a paper boat down a rain-swollen gutter. It vanishes into the mouth of a storm drain. ''Cause when you're alone as a kid, monsters see you as weaker,' the boy's narration continues. 'You don't even know they're getting closer. Until it's too late.' In the blackness of the drain, two eyes glimmer. Then a face emerges. Pennywise the Dancing Clown. He's holding the boat. 'Here...' It whispers. 'Take it ...' Then we see the street again. The storm drain. But no boat. No clown. And no Georgie. 'All the bad things that happen in this town are because of one thing. An evil thing,' Mike Hanlon says. The Losers are flipping through ancient history, looking at woodcut drawings from centuries past, depicting clashes and conflagrations from Derry's history. Throughout them, there is a familiar face in the crowd: the same one we just saw in the storm drain. In the dim light of Bill Denbrough's house, he follows a pair of small muddy footprints through the kitchen, where a tiny figure in a yellow slicker darts by. He follows the specter of his brother into the basement, where Georgie, or whatever is pretending to be Georgie, is hiding beside a shelf. There's rainwater covering the floor. The basement is flooded. A pair of amber eyes rise out of the black surface. 'If you come with me, you'll float, too,' Georgie's ghost says cheerfully. Somehow, Bill lives to tell his friends about the encounter: 'I just saw something....' 'The Clown,' one of his friends asks. 'I saw him too,' chimes in Eddie, the weakest of the bunch, the most timid. Then we see a fogged over blue window. Two orange glowing eyes stare from the face of the blurry clown. Deadlights. 'What happens when another Georgie goes missing?' Bill asks his friends. 'Are we just going to pretend it didn't happen, like everyone else in this town? Or will we stick together.' On the soundtrack there is the hellish, throbbing chant of a thousand Georgies, shrieking 'You'll float, too... You'll float, too... You'll float, too...' Then silence. Richie Tozier enters a shadowy room. It's full of clown dolls. All different types. Large and small. One of them turns its face toward him as he passes. Then another. At the center of the room stands an especially menacing one. Pennywise lifts his face, revealing needle sharp teeth, and lunges forward screaming in a way that suggests part rage, and part glee. Then, it's over."

If that doesn't sound menacing and worthy of Stephen King's original work, I don't know what does. IT is set to hit theaters on September 8, 2017, so we don't have that much longer to wait to see the entire thing. As for when we can expect to see the new trailer? EW's report says they will release it next week, but don't count out the studio releasing it to the public before San Diego Comic-Con is over with.