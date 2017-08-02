It feels like every time we get more excited for the upcoming IT movie, there is nothing that could possibly build any more hype for this long-awaited adaptation. Then something else comes along to do just that. In this particular case, a brief but insanely effective and unsettling international TV spot for IT has surfaced online that gives us arguably our very best look at Pennywise to date, as well as some other truly unsettling and terrifying imagery.

The new IT TV spot comes directly from Warner Bros. Pictures Latinoamerica and proves that the studio is absolutely crushing the marketing for this movie both domestically and abroad. The clip starts out with Loser's Club member Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer) rolling up on Pennywise in broad daylight holding a handful of red balloons. We've seen bits of this sequence in previous footage, but this extended look at the scene with the Pennywise voiceover is the stuff of nightmares. Following that sequence, there are a few great cut shots before another look at the final shot from the latest full-length trailer, in which Pennywise dives at an unsuspecting Richie in a room full of clown dolls.

If this were the only footage that the studio released prior to the release of IT, the movie would probably make absolute bank. Not only have they released plenty of other great footage, but IT also features an ensemble of promising young actors playing the lead roles alongside Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown. The cast includes Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sophia Lillis (37), Chosen Jacobs (Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic). From everything we've seen, this will be a very scary movie filled with great performances as well.

Director Andres Muschietti has promised that this version of IT is going to be very faithful to Stephen King's beloved novel, but it won't be without its changes. However, the runtime for the movie was recently confirmed to be more than two hours, which means he will be able to cram more elements from the novel into this movie than the 1990 miniseries did. Not to mention the benefit of being an R-rated theatrical movie with a sizeable budget. September 8 cannot come fast enough.

The plan currently is for a sequel to IT, which will tell the second half of the story with The Loser's Club as adults just as the miniseries did (but without the giant spider this time), early next year. The studio is likely waiting to officially announce anything in order to make sure this first movie does well. Seems like a safe bet it is going to do very well at this point. Be sure to check out the new TV spot for IT for yourself below.