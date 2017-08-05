The new trailer for the remake of Stephen King's IT was recently released and it's terrifying. Horror fans have been dissecting all of the available footage looking for a glimpse of the original Pennywise and references to the book, but one fan has taken his analysis one step further and it has set the internet ablaze with what he has discovered. The movie takes place in 1989, which was a long time ago. New Kids on The Block were the biggest thing happening in music and Tim Burton's Batman was the movie of the year. There was no internet, no Super Nintendo, no Chalupas, and no lime green LEGO.

Nathan Wells, a certified LEGO enthusiast, took to social media after discovering a mistake that the producers made in the newest trailer for IT and it is shocking. The revelation is so shocking that many fans have started to boycott Andrés Muschietti's upcoming remake for such a gross oversight. Wells' Twitter page is where the controversy started after he posted a still picture from the trailer that highlighted the negligence of the entire cast and crew of the project.

The still picture in question is a shot of some LEGO falling to the ground in a semi-slow motion for dramatic effect. But the LEGO are lime green 2X2 slopes that weren't released until 2010! The movie takes place in 1989, 21 years before the lime green 2X2 slopes were introduced. Everybody knows that, c'mon IT producers. LEGO fans across the world are seething at such a big oversight and are talking about the lack of detail in Hollywood movies that are released today. It's a shame that the producers really dropped the ball in such an epic way right before the movie is supposed to be released.

Director Andrés Muschietti has not made an official statement just yet, but we should expect one soon and it is not clear if the team will go in to reshoot the slow-motion LEGO footage or just digitally re-color them in the post-production process. Whatever the case may be, somebody is definitely going to lose their job over this mistake and they'll have LEGO enthusiast Nathan Wells to thank while they're in line at the unemployment office. A career in the entertainment business gone forever because of stupid lime green LEGO.

It's still too early to tell what this mistake will cost IT at the box office, but it is sure to be massive domestically and overseas as more LEGO fans see the trailer. For fans that are still willing to see the remake of Stephen King's IT on the big screen, it opens on September 8th, 2017. It will be interesting to see how the cast and crew deal with such a calamity. In the meantime, you can check out the most recent trailer with the LEGO mistake below and judge for yourself. Will the LEGO mistake doom the life of IT at the box office? And know, we're joking. Hopefully, no one but hardcore LEGO enthusiasts are really taking this innocent oversight to such heights that they'd actually boycott the movie. It's a dumb mistake. One that definitely shouldn't ruin the movie for anyone who doesn't spend their life studying LEGO timelines.