The brand new, full-length trailer for the upcoming IT movie that first debuted at San Diego Comic-Con last week finally made its way online and it lived up to the hype. Not only does the trailer promise a very faithful and worthy adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel, but it also shows us a good deal of Bill Skarsgard's terrifying new version of Pennywise. But those who are fond of the Tim Curry version of the character will be happy to know that he makes an appearance in the trailer. Sort of.

As spotted by the folks at Bloody Disgusting, the final, terrifying sequence in the new IT trailer actually contains a really amazing Easter egg that references Tim Curry's Pennywise from the 1990 miniseries. During the final sequence, we see Finn Wolfhard's character walking through a super creepy room filled with dolls. Just as Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise reveals himself and leaps toward the screen, if you look to the left you will notice a familiar looking clown doll. One of the dolls is a replica of Tim Curry's Pennywise and it is pretty spot on.

The 1990 miniseries version of Stephen King's IT is pretty beloved by quite a few horror fans, but it has been made clear by director Andres Muschietti and those behind this new version that it will be radically different from that. Though, people do have a great deal of affection for what Tim Curry brought to the role of Pennywise nearly thirty years ago and including this reference is a nice little way to pay homage without distracting from the actual movie. In fact, it kind of adds something to this particular sequence, since the doll looks super creepy and unsettling.

IT, for those who may not know, centers around a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club are forced to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. Most notably, a young kid brother of one of The Loser's Club members named Georgie. They get more than they bargained for when they are forced to square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

New Line seems very confident in what Andres Muschietti was able to do with IT, after the movie spent a whole lot of years trapped in development hell. If all goes well when the movie hits theaters on September 8, 2017, they will be filming IT 2, which will tell the second part of the novel, early next year. By the looks of it, things are going to go very well once this movie arrives. In the meantime, you can check out some photos of Tim Curry's Pennywise from the new IT trailer for yourself below and, in case you missed it or just want to see it again, you can check out the full trailer as well.