A whole lot of ink has been spilled at this point singing the praises of IT. In a year filled with new Stephen King adaptations, IT is arguably the best (though, Gerald's Game might have something to say about that) and by far the most successful. Seriously, it isn't even remotely close. Now, as the movie heads into its eighth week at the box office, the opening scene from IT, which features Bill Skarsgard's introduction as Pennywise, has officially been released online.

The scene in question is one of the most faithfully adapted elements of Stephen King's beloved novel. This is the very famous Georgie scene from IT, which was also featured in the 1990 miniseries. The scene gives us a truly great sense of Bill Skarsgard's remarkable work as Pennywise, as well as a great overall sense of the tone that director Andy Muschietti nailed down for the adaptation. Though, the scene, as released online, stops just short of showing us Georgie's gruesome fate. Those who have seen the movie know it's not pretty.

Even though IT has been out for nearly two months, New Line is banking on some new business for the upcoming Halloween weekend. Lionsgate is releasing Jigsaw this Friday, which is sure to draw in the lion's share of horror seekers. But there's no reason IT, which is still going to be playing on 2,500 screens, can't get a nice little boost. Here's what Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis had to say about it.

"As one of the year's greatest success stories, IT is still going strong at theaters with repeat customers and first-time moviegoers making their plans to see it on Halloween weekend. IT continues to wow moviegoers because it delivers a healthy dose of '80s nostalgia, horror, humor, romance and adventure."

From the moment the first teaser trailer for IT was released, it became clear that this movie was going to be a big hit. But nobody could have possibly predicted the insane amount of success the movie has enjoyed. Not only is the movie a huge critical smash, currently boasting an 84 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is amazing for a studio horror movie like this, but IT is now the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie ever. As of this writing, IT has made $653.2 million worldwide. It's likely to add at least a few million to its total this weekend as well.

Considering the big box office, it's not at all surprising that New Line is moving right along with IT: Chapter Two. Andy Muschietti is already locked down to return and the script is being penned right now. Production is expected to start early next year, with the sequel set for release on September 6, 2019. If you haven't seen IT yet and still need a little bit of convincing, or if you're just in the mood to watch one of the best scenes from the movie, you can check out the opening scene, courtesy of the Movieclips Trailers YouTube channel, for yourself below.