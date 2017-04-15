This weekend might be all about Star Wars, but let's not forget that IT currently holds the all-time trailer view record. Of course, the Stephen King adaptation may not be able to hold onto that title much longer after all the numbers are tallied from yesterday's big Last Jedi teaser launch. But one thing's for certain, when it arrives in September, IT is going to destroy the box office. And helping fuel that reign will be Pennywise the Clown, who we get a new look at in a recently released behind-the-scenes image.

We're not sure where this image came from, but it shows Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise attacking some poor unsuspecting soul. In the background, we see star Finn Wolfhard and a few other actors and crew members looking on. It's an exciting image, with a lot going on. And we see the sewer set along with one of the young cast eating his lunch. All in all, it shows the lightheartedness of the set atmosphere while truly horrible things are happening in front of the camera.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's horror thriller IT, directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. IT stars Bill Skarsgard (Allegiant, TV's Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise.

An ensemble of young actors star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween) and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic). The cast is rounded out by Owen Teague, Javier Botet, Stephen Williams and Stephen Bogaert. Muschietti directed IT from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison, Jon Silk and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers. Slated for release on September 8, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced that, after 24 hours, the IT trailer was seen more than 197 Million views globally with more than 81 million views and over 1.8 Million shares on the US Facebook instance alone. At 36 hours, that figure stands at an astonishing 246 million views! The 197 Million views bests the previous 24 Hour record holder The Fate of the Furious who recorded 139 Million views in a single day. But just judging fro our own numbers, the first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi is going to blow this out of the water. Sorry, Pennywise.