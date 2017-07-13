After years and years of waiting, we are just a couple of months away from a proper big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. By the looks of things so far, it may very well have been worth the wait. We are still waiting for another full-length trailer, which should arrive during the big Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con. But in the meantime, how about a new super creepy image of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise, two new pics of the Losers' Club in action, and some concept art of Pennywise's lair?

French magazine Mad Movies recently released an issue that features a several page spread on director Andres Muschietti's IT. As such, scans of the new images have made their way online. EW has also released some new concept art of The Loser's Club searching for Pennywise's lair, along with photos that show the finished ideas coming to life on the big screen. First, from the Itmovieunofficial Instagram account, we are treated to a new image of Pennywise the clown. This is really just a new angle on an image we've seen previously, but there's something about the look on his face in this version that is particularly unsettling. There is also a new image of The Loser's Club who are unfortunately going to have to deal with Pennywise's terror in IT.

EW released a handful of new images as well, which feature new looks at Pennywise's scary lair in IT. The concept art depicts a dank, subterranean dwelling, which has been teased a bit in the trailers. There are items like a roller skate, a doll and a bouncing ball that are remnants of Pennywise's previous victims. EW was also able to reveal some plot details for the IT movie, including a pretty significant change from the book.

In Stephen King's novel, while playing with his paper boat in the middle of a storm, Georgie is lured into the sewer by Pennywise. There, he is murdered by the clown in his yellow slicker. Georgie is eventually found with his arm missing. According to director Andres Muschietti, Georgie isn't found in the movie at all. That leads his brother Bill, nicknamed Stuttering Bill by the bullies that constantly torment him, on a quest to find his missing brother. He is no longer on a mission of revenge, but on a search mission with his friends. This culminates with the Losers stumbling upon the clown's lair depicted in these new art images. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The final confrontation happens in the lair where Pennywise lives, a big cistern, a circular space that resembles a cooling tower."

The art seen below depicts the descent into this lair. In the first image, Bill is seen with his friend Bev Marsh, played by newcomer Sophia Lillis. Though, throughout the filmmaking process, this scene ultimately changed to feature Bill and several other different friends from the Losers' Club. Says the director.

"He actually comes in with some of the Losers. Richie and Eddie. And they meet Ben in that scene."

Muschietti is referring to Richie Tozier, played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who is considered the class-clown. And then Eddie Kaspbrak, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, the requisit asthmatic. He may be the smallest Loser, but the story goes out of its way to mention that he is not depicted as the weakest. Ben Hanscom, played by Jeremy Ray Taylor, is also said to be an important ally for the group. They get their name, as all of these guys, and one gal, have been mercifully teased before they go on their journey to confront the evil clown entity known as Pennywise.

Other art featured here shows Bill Denbrough and a friend descending into the sewers of Derry. You notice he wears a red vest. But it was discarded before filming began, because the director felt it made Bill look too much like Marty McFly, even if the movie is set in the 80s. The next piece of art shows storm drains filled with cast-off items from previous Pennywise victims. The deeper the kids descend, the closer they come to confronting IT and finding Georgie. But as the article points out, just because they find him, doesn't mean they should have ever gone looking in the first place, as what they discover sounds quite traumatic.

Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, IT centers a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club who have to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. This journey pits them against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. Assuming things go well, and all signs point to that being the case, this will be the first of two movies based on Stephen King's IT. This first movie will center on the kids being terrorized by Pennywise, with the second movie taking place years later, focusing on the same group as adults. Similar to how it was divided in the 1990 two-part miniseries.

We should be getting at least one more trailer before the movie arrives in theaters on September 8, 2017. New Line is bringing IT to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, so it seems like that is a good time to possibly expect the trailer, which in all likelihood will be the final one. So keep your eyes peeled for that. Maybe there will even be a surprise screening and some first reactions? For now, you can check out the new images from the IT movie for yourself below.