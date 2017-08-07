In exactly a month, fans are going to finally be able to make their way to theaters and see the long-awaited big screen version of Stephen King's IT. There have been plenty of images, TV spots and trailers to hype this movie up so far, but with the release date fast approaching, new stuff keeps making its way online. Today is no different, as we have a couple of brand new images of Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise, which are probably the best looks we've had at his version of the character to date.

The new images from the IT movie were uploaded to Imgur from an unknown magazine, but the images are pretty clearly scanned. Despite not knowing what publication the new IT images come from, they are no less effective. One of them features a close up on Bill Skarsgard, giving us a look at his ancient, cracking face and horrendously creepy smile. The second image has Eddie Kaspbrack (Jack Dylan Grazer) coming face-to-face with Pennywise in a scene that would likely scare anyone on the face of the planet with a healthy fear of scary things.

Before the first teaser trailer for IT came out back in March, some of the first images that hit the web showcasing the ancient-looking Pennywise from the upcoming movie had fans concerned. Out of context, some of these images failed to impress. However, the second we were able to see Bill Skarsgard in action, it is clear that this look and take on the character is going to be truly terrifying. It is no wonder that he made a bunch of kids cry on set during filming.

There were many close calls over the years when it came to getting a proper big screen adaptation of IT. Ultimately, it is Mama director Andres Muschietti who will have to shoulder the responsibility. Though, based on literally every shred of footage we have seen so far and with most of the images that have been released, the movie appears to be in very good hands. The cost for the IT movie includes Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and the aforementioned Bill Skarsgard as the child-eating demonic clown Pennywise.

IT is set to arrive in theaters on September 8 and, if all goes well at the box office, Andres Muschietti will be filming a sequel, which will tell the second part of Stephen King's novel, early next year. Given the amount of excitement, it is hard to imagine this movie won't absolutely dominate at the box office. Be sure to check out the brand new images of Pennywise from IT for yourself below.