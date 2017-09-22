At this point, a whole lot of ink has been spilled praising the success that is IT. This is the Stephen King adaptation many of us have been waiting years for and it did not disappoint. Much of that praise and success is rightfully being attributed to Bill Skarsgard's terrifying and truly remarkable take on Pennywise the clown. Now, a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette shows us how Pennywise was crafted and what it was like working with the terrifying being on the set of IT.

Warner Bros. released the IT Pennywise featurette online just as the movie is heading into its third weekend at the box office. No doubt, the studio is hoping to keep the movie in the public consciousness a little longer to keep bringing in the big bucks. Not that they needed to do anything more to convince anyone that this is a great movie, but this featurette really does do a great job of giving us a deeper look and appreciation for Pennywise. Bill Skarsgard had certain goals in crafting his take on Pennywise. Safe to say, he succeeded.

"I wanted to create something unsettling. This feeling that you never know what's going to happen when the clown's around."

It is revealed in this behind-the-scenes look that the first time the actors who make up The Losers Club ever saw Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise was during the projector scene, which was something promoted heavily in the marketing. And for good reason. It is one of the scariest scenes in IT and, as the kids tell it, Bill Skarsgard managed to effectively terrify them and their reactions in that scene are genuine. Producer Barbara Muschietti says that's exactly what they were hoping for.

"We wanted to keep them away because we wanted their reaction to be real."

There are many things that make IT such a great Stephen King adaptation. The kids playing The Losers Club bring a lot to the movie and director Andy Muschietti was absolutely the right guy for the job. But if Bill Skarsgard wasn't able to bring Pennywise to life for a new generation, this movie would have never had a chance. People have a lot of affection for Tim Curry's version of the character, but Skarsgard has managed to make Pennywise his own.

As of this writing, IT has already made $408 million at the worldwide box office and isn't showing many signs of slowing down. That means we're probably going to get a lot more Stephen King adaptations in the years to come, not the least of which is going to be IT: Chapter Two, which has already been put on the fast track. But King put his stamp of approval on this movie and, specifically, Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. Be sure to check out the new IT Pennywise featurette for yourself below.