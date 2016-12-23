Some still aren't sure about Bill Skarsgård as the iconic Pennywise the Clown in next year's Stephen King adaptationIT, but anyone who has seen Netflix's Hemlock Grove has a sneaking suspicion that this creep will bring the right amount of menacing ghoul to the proceedings. Some are still out on the initial look of Pennywise, revealed earlier in the year. As an early Christmas gift, we have another look at the scary clown, and this time, Pennywise comes bearing a gift.

Pennywise's look is an homage to many different eras, and in the end, he comes across as slightly Victorian. He's very feminine, yet overtly male, calling Heather Ledger's Joker to mind, especially in the scenes where the Clown Prince dressed as a nurse. In an era ripe with Creepy clowns, the pure essence of evil is evident here, as Pennywise meanders menacingly through the dead grass, tempting children into his tender trap.

Tom Woodruff, Jr., Creature Character Designer and Creature Actor, dropped this cool look at Pennywise on his Instagram, where he shows off some of his other cool items, such as an original 1968 Planet of the Apes mask and a look at the original Pumpkinhead, which he played in costume. Is he hinting that he'll be back for that remake?

IT is directed by Andrés Muschietti, perhaps best known for the thriller Mama. Anyone wondering why Pennywise is younger than Tim Curry in the original, it's because the team behind this new iteration wanted Pennywise to be a manifestation of everything the heroes fear, being children in a millennial era that has forgotten who Tim Curry even is. This Pennywise is suppose to be much more porcelain doll like in nature, and somewhat resembles the iconic Clown doll in the original Poltergeist. And on that note, co-writer Gary Dauberman is responsible for The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle, which is all about a creepy doll.

IT is the first of two movies based on King's seminal novel. This first chapter focuses on a group of kids who are terrorized by Pennywise. The second half revisits these kids as adults, as they must face off against their fears once again. It will explore the dark side of growing up, and what it means to deal with the past. And it perfectly reflects the director's natural abilities as a storyteller, with his Mama also aimed at exposing the truths behind childhood in a fantastical and frightening way.

IT will still take place in Derry, Maine, and revolves around the Losers' Club. As of now, it is unclear whether Andrés Muschietti will return to tackle the adult portion of this tale. A trailer for IT should be just around the corner. While we all wait, why not pull back the blinds and take a peek at Pennywise. Scary or not scary on all Krampus Eve?