2016 wound up being a pretty great year for studio horror movies, but 2017 is shaping up quite nicely as well. Though the movie spent an awfully long time in development hell, the time has finally come for a proper live-action movie version of Stephen King's IT. We're still waiting for a trailer, but a brand new photo of Pennywise the clown has surfaced online.

The new photo from IT comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly and features Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgard) lurking in the sewers underneath the town of Derry, Maine. Mama director Andrés Muschietti is helming the project and he gave a little bit of insight into this version of Pennywise and what makes him so unsettling. Here is what he had to say about it.

"Pennywise shows up, he's front and center, and he does his show. He has an act. So it's weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat."

There had been rumors about a new version of IT being worked on for years before this movie finally got made, but there were plenty of false starts along the way. Now it is definitely happening and the studio recently held a test screening in California, so no doubt, the movie is done and we will be seeing it next year. With the new photo dropping and at the very least a rough cut of the movie done, it is starting to feel like we may well be seeing a trailer for IT sooner rather than later. The release is still nearly nine months away, but that isn't necessarily too early for a studio to release a teaser trailer. Not to mention that the release date could potentially be bumped up if New Line feels confident in it. 20th Century Fox recently did that with Alien: Covenant, so it is certainly possible. Either way, we should be seeing some footage in the near future.

Stephen King's novel was previously adapted into a 1990 TV miniseries of the same name, where Tim Curry played Pennywise. This new IT adaptation will reportedly be split into two movies, just as the miniseries was split into two parts, with the first centering on a group of children known as The Losers Club, who must fight off this evil spirit known as IT. The second movie will bring these characters back together as adults, as they must stop IT once and for all. It has been stated that it will be a "fresh" take on the material.

Bill Skarsgard leads the cast of Stephen King's IT as Pennywise the clown with Andrés Muschietti directing. The cast also includes Jaden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor as members of the Losers Club, with Owen Teague playing Billy, a psychotic bully who torments this group. IT is currently set for release on September 8, 2017. Be sure to check out the brand new photo for yourself below.