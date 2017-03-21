During the SXSW festival, the first footage from Stephen King's IT debuted. And it terrified audiences. It left fans literally screaming in the isles. As we anxiously await a sneak peek at this adaptation for ourselves, a new image has arrived. And it teases what had audiences so worked up in the first place. Here, we see Pennywise the Clown preying upon poor Georgie in an iconic moment that has the killer clown emerging from the sewer. Scary, right?

The image is from the latest edition of Empire magazine. It features Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise and the backside of Jackson Robert Scott as poor Georgie. The image appears to be from one of the scenes shown off at SXSW, as earlier described by Bloody Disgusting.

"The trailer opens with footage of Bill Denbrough making a paper boat for his little brother Georgie. We then move outside, where Georgie is chasing his boat in a rainstorm as it floats next to the curb. Suddenly, Georgie runs right into a street barrier, which knocks him down on the ground. He then watches as his boat sails into a gutter. He runs to the gutter and tries to see if he can see his boat. As he looks deep into the sewers, Pennywise abruptly appears before the screen cuts to black."

In IT, When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. IT stars Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor as members of the Losers Club, along with Owen Teague as Patrick Hocksetter, a psychopathic bully and a supporting cast rounded out by Jaeden Lieberher, Javier Botet, Nicholas Hamilton, Stephen Williams, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Stephen Bogaert.

Andres Muschietti directs this IT remake from a script by Cary Fukunaga, who was once set to direct the movie himself, and Chase Palmer. The first trailer release date hasn't been announced, but should be coming soon. Stephen King, whose book upon which the movie is based, has already seen the thriller, and apparently he liked it. It was reported that he thought the 'producers' had done a 'wonderful job.' But there is no exact quote from the man himself.

Stephen King's IT will usher in the fall movie season, and arrives as the first horror movie heading into Halloween. Interest in the movie remains at an all time high. And it should prove to be a hit at the box office. While we all anxiously await the first trailer, take a look as Pennywise torments one of the young cast members.