San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is in full swing and that means more movie news than you can shake a kid's severed arm at. Or a stick, whatever you prefer. But since IT, the upcoming movie adaptation of Stephen King's beloved horror novel, has a huge presence at the event, the severed arm seems more appropriate. On the subject, New Line Cinema has released a brand new poster for IT and it promises that you'll float too. You may not want to, but you will.

The poster made its way online via the official IT Movie Twitter account, but those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con will be able to get their lucky paws on one for themselves. This new poster is just as ominous as the other marketing materials for IT have been so far, with Pennywise the clown right in the center, but hanging out in the background with his lonely red balloon. He is surrounded by a whole bunch of fog and the members of The Loser's Club, who look very distraught. We can guess there is a good reason for that, based on what we've seen in the footage that has been released from IT so far.

In IT, A group of young kids known as The Loser's Club are forced to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. Most notably, a young kid brother of one of The Loser's Club members named Georgie. They get more than they bargained for when they are forced to square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

New Line has a ton of confidence in IT, which has been trapped in development hell for years. It is finally a reality though, with Mama director Andres Muschietti at the helm. He was in attendance at SDCC this year on preview night to show some lucky fans two new clips and the brand new IT trailer. Unfortunately, the trailer hasn't been released online yet, but the response has been amazing from fans and the reactions promise that it is truly horrifying. It sounds like the new trailer will be released next week, but don't be surprised if it makes its way online before the end of the weekend. IT could wind up winning the weekend over the likes of Justice League, should New Line release the footage.

While we wait for the footage, you can check out the footage description, if you can't wait for the IT trailer to actually arrive. For now, you can check out the brand new poster for the IT movie for yourself below, which is set to hit theaters on September 8, 2017. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all of our additional San Diego Comic-Con coverage throughout the entire weekend as well.