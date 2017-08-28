The marketing campaign for IT has been completely on point so far. The first trailer broke viewing records and ever since, this Stephen King adaptation has been one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2017. Now, we have a brand new, terrifying poster for the upcoming IT movie that may very well be the best one so far and is almost unquestionably the scariest.

This truly awesome IT poster comes from the folks at Half Hazard Press and is quite a bit different than the other posters we've seen so far. It features Georgie walking up to a giant, terrifying Pennywise, which looks to be turned into a carnival attraction here, with all of his sharp teeth out and ready to be put to use on the kids of Derry, Maine. The title for the movie is painted right on the killer clown's forehead and the signature red balloon is in the hand of Georgie, who is surely heading toward a grim fate. The good news is that some lucky fans will be able to get their hands on this poster. Here's what Half Hazard Press had to say about the poster.

"We all float down here! Snag one of our collectible prints for @itmovieofficial by being one of the first to see the film at @arclightcinemas. Beyond stoked we had the chance to work on this."

So if you live near Arclight Cinema, you may want to head down there to grab this poster. IT, which is based on Stephen King's best-selling novel of the same name, centers a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club who have to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. This journey pits them against an evil clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

We are in a bit of a box office lull right now, but IT looks to change that when it arrives on September 8. Box office tracking currently has the movie making around $60 million on its opening weekend, which is huge for an R-rated horror movie. So huge, in fact, that if it can actually pull that kind of money in, IT will have the biggest September opening weekend at the box office ever. The studio already has plans to shoot the IT sequel next year, which will tell the second part of Stephen King's novel and focuses on The Loser's Club as adults.

Full reviews for director Andres Muschietti's IT have not yet arrived online, but the early social media reactions have been incredibly positive. If the reviews are as positive as it looks like they are going to be, this could wind up being one of the biggest horror movies of all-time. While you impatiently wait to feast your eyes on Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise, be sure to check out the brand new poster for IT for yourself below.