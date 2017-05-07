It wasn't all that long ago that the first trailer for IT arrived online and shattered everyone's expectations for what this new take on Stephen King's beloved story can be. We still have a handful of months to wait until the movie actually arrives in theaters, but everything we have seen so far leads us to believe that this will be a movie worth waiting for. Now, thanks to the MTV Movie and TV Awards, a brand new sneak peek at the IT movie has arrived online.

New Line Cinema decided to capitalize on all of the eyeballs that were locked on MTV for their awards show this weekend and debut some new footage from IT. After the success of the first teaser trailer, which racked up an absolutely staggering 196 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, shattering all previous records, the studio now seems to have a lot of confidence in the movie and wants to keep it in the public consciousness. This new, creepy footage should do the trick.

Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, IT centers a group of young kids who have to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. This will be the first of two movies based on Stephen King's IT, unless something goes horribly wrong at the box office. This first movie will center on the kids being terrorized by Pennywise, with the second movie taking place years later, focusing on the same group as adults.

There are quite a few people who feel very nostalgic about the 90s version of IT that was done as a two-part TV miniseries, but more or less works as a movie. However, even based on the first trailer and this new sneak peek, it seems like this long-in-development adaptation of IT was well worth doing. You can love Tim Curry as Pennywise, but the 90s version of IT doesn't look like it will hold a candle to the level of terror audiences will be treated to in this new take. In recent years, quality horror movies have done very well at the box office and there is clearly an appetite for this movie. So if IT winds up being the movie we all hope it will be, New Line could have a huge hit on their hands.

The cast for the movie includes Jaden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Owen Teague and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown. IT is directed by Andres Muschietti (Mama) and is set for release on September 8. Be sure to check out the brand new sneak peek for yourself and prey that this scary clown stays locked on the big screen.