Ever since New Line Cinema started to put together their IT remake, the people behind this project have stressed that it will be rated R, and now that has been confirmed. Producer Roy Lee confirmed in February 2016 that they were aiming for an R-rating, while another producer, Dan Lin, reiterated in February of this year that it will be R-rated, while also confirming that the second movie is still happening. It was finally confirmed today by the Motion Picture Association of America that IT will be rated R, which will certainly make plenty of fans happy.

Box Office Mojo reports that the MPAA has handed out the IT R-rating today, for "Violence/horror, bloody images, and for language." Now that the R-rating has been confirmed, perhaps fans will be treated with a red band trailer, offering a glimpse at some of the bloody violence and language that will be contained within this long-awaited theatrical remake. Regardless if a red band trailer happens or not, the second trailer has a lot to live up to, since the first trailer was so popular.

After the first IT trailer debuted in March, the footage shattered the record for most views in a 24-hour period, with an astonishing 197 million views. This easily broke the previous record of 139 million views set by The Fate of the Furious. The record for trailer views often leads to a huge opening weekend, with The Fate of the Furious opening at $98.7 million in April, while the previous record holder, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which had 127.6 million views for its trailer, opened with an impressive $174.7 million earlier this month. Star Wars: The Force Awakens previously set the record with 112 million views in the first 24 hours, which paved the way for its record breaking opening weekend of $247.9 million, although Fifty Shades Darker broke that record with 114 million views, and it opened to just $46.6 million, nearly half of the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie.

This movie will be the first of a two-movie adaptation, with this movie following the Losers Club, a group of kids in Derry, Maine who are forced to face their biggest fears, when children begin to disappear in their sleepy town. These kids will ultimately have to square off with a nefarious clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The second movie will reunite these Losers Club characters as adults, as they must band together once again to defeat Pennywise once and for all.

Back in March, Stephen King himself revealed that he has seen the full IT movie, and while he wouldn't offer any specifics, he did state that fans should stop worrying about the movie, since the producers did a "wonderful job" with the adaptation. While the trailer was widely beloved, many actual clowns were quite upset with the movie's portrayal of this clown trying to harm children, with one clown stating that the movie, and the spate of evil clown sightings, are "ruining" their whole business. It remains to be seen if any sort of formal protest will happen as we get closer to the IT remake's September 8 release date.