While promoting his latest movie The Dark Tower, Stephen King made some disparaging remarks about our standing President, Donald Trump. In retaliation, Trump has now blocked the legendary horror author on Twitter. Stephen King's response? He's forever banning Trump from seeing his next big screen release, the much anticipated IT, as well as his new TV show Mr. Mercedes and anything else he might have coming down the pipeline in the near future.

It's not quite clear the exact moment Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on social media. Or what the author and creator of Pennywise the clown said that set him off. It could have been anything, really. King did say that Trump stopped the author from reading his Tweets sometime this past June. But it wasn't until now that the retaliation bell was run. The horror writer hit back hard. King has been a long-time critic of our current POUTS. And now, King vows to stop President Trump from ever watching his movie or TV show adaptations again. He says this.

" Donald Trump blocked me on Twitter. I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES. No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.

At this time, Stephen King has not provided any further information. His plan to keep Trump from seeing IT has not been revealed. He can ask Warner Bros. and New Line to stop from sending the White House a copy of the movie. It may be a little bit harder for King to keep Trump from watching Mr. Mercedes, as it airs on TV, and is easily accessible by anyone who has cable.

It is noted that Stephen King was awarded a national medal of arts by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama back in 2014. Even before this sudden IT war between Trump and King, the movie has been used to parody the president, with some Memes replacing Pennywise with Donald Trump's visage.

Stephen King isn't the first celebrity to feel the sting of being blocked by Trump on Twitter. He infamously blocked swimsuit model Chrissy Tiegen earlier this summer. In July, Tiegen had this to say about being taken off Trump's followers list.

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw."

Chrissy also showed off the screenshot of the error message she got, which surprised her. It read as follows.

"You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets."

While it may actually be quite hard for Stephen King to keep IT and especially Mr. Mercedes out of Trump's hands, he's making a valiant effort to express the ridiculousness of the entire situation. And he does a good job of channeling the Soup Nazi in his retaliation. You can check out Stephen King's Tweet here. Whatever side of the fight you fall on, you have to admit its pretty funny.