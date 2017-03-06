While this year will bring several highly-anticipated superhero movies and other big-budget projects, many fans are looking forward to the new theatrical adaptation of a Stephen King classic novel, IT, which hits theaters this September. There is no indication yet of when we might get to see the first trailer, but we got confirmation last month from producer Michael De Luca that this will be an R-rated adaptation, with the second movie IT 2 still happening as well. Today we have word that Stephen King has actually seen the movie, and issued his first reaction.

Over the weekend, Seth Grahame-Smith, who serves as a producer on this adaptation, shared a screen grab from the forums of Stephen King's official website, where the author passed along a brief message stating he had seen the movie. Seth Grahame-Smith decided to share this post on Instagram, stating that he "can die now" after reading this message. Here's the message that Stephen King left for fans on his official website.

"Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of IT today and he wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production."

We reported in December that the movie has been completed, and producers were planning test screenings in Burbank, California. The plot is based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, which follows a group of young kids that must face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. This will be followed by a second movie, which follows the same characters who form "The Losers Club," who must reunite as adults when IT returns.

Production wrapped in September on IT, with a cast that includes Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor as members of the Losers Club, along with Owen Teague as Patrick Hocksetter, a psychopathic bully who torments the Losers Club, and Bill Skarsgard as the nefarious Pennywise. The supporting cast also includes Jaeden Lieberher, Javier Botet, Nicholas Hamilton, Stephen Williams, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Stephen Bogaert. New Line has set a September 8, 2017 release date for IT, which currently has that date all to itself.

Andres Muschietti directs this IT remake from a script by Cary Fukunaga, who was once set to direct the movie himself, and Chase Palmer. With just six months left until this film hits theaters, it's possible that we could be getting the first trailer for IT in the very near future. In the meantime, take a look at producer Seth Grahame-Smith's Instagram image below, featuring a special message from Stephen King.