Pennywise is looming ever nearer and a new trailer for IT is on the way. Some lucky fans were treated to new footage from the upcoming IT movie as well as the forthcoming trailer, during San Diego Comic-Con last week. And now New Line is finally getting ready to release the trailer for all to see. The studio has just debuted a brief teaser for IT which promises we are going to see the new trailer in all of its terrifying glory this Thursday.

The official IT Movie Twitter account shared the new video, which showcases the sequence from the first trailer in which the kids are watching a slideshow that eventually reveals Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise. This teaser does give us a little bit of new footage from the terrifying sequence, which we can safely assume will be showcased in the new trailer this Thursday. While most people are expecting IT to be nothing short of terrifying, the caption for the brief tease also promises a lot of fun. Probably twisted fun, but fun nonetheless.

"Oh, it's going to be so, so, fun. #ITMovie"

New Line brought a major showing for IT to San Diego Comic-Con last week and it made a very big impression. Not only did they have a display in the exhibitor hall, but the footage that was shown, which included two full scenes, including the classic rock fight, as well as a new trailer, absolutely wowed and terrified those who saw it by all accounts. After all of the years that IT spent in development hell, it sounds like director Andres Muschietti was able to make something worthy of the legacy of the novel. Considering how great the early buzz is for this movie, it may very well have been worth every bit of the wait for horror fans.

IT, just as in Stephen King's classic novel, revolves around a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club who are forced to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. Most notably, a young kid brother of one of The Loser's Club members named Georgie. They get more than they bargained for when they are forced to square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The 1990 IT TV miniseries that starred Tim Curry as Pennywise the clown holds a special place in some hearts, but this looks like it will be a version that can truly resonate with modern audiences. Just like the miniseries, New Line is splitting IT into two parts. Should all go well, director Andres Muschietti plans to get to work on IT 2 early next year. While you wait for the highly-anticipated IT movie to arrive in theaters on September 8, be sure to check out the new teaser video for yourself below. And be on the lookout for the full IT trailer this Thursday, which we will have for you.