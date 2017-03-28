After the new photos debuted yesterday featuring Pennywise the Clown and The Losers Club, most fans hoped that the first teaser was just around the corner. Today, we have a brief preview and new poster, which will get fans ready for the trailer that is set to arrive early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 29. Unfortunately, this trailer preview doesn't actually show Pennywise in action, or any members of The Losers Club. But it does warn that this clown is surfacing once again in Derry, Maine.

Warner Bros. debuted this brief trailer preview on YouTube, which has a member of The Losers Club exclaiming that he's seen something dangerous. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who stars as Richie Tolzier, replies by saying, "A clown? I saw it too." The video only shows us the inside of a creek tunnel, along with this voiceover. We'll finally see much more when the first full trailer drops tomorrow. This adaptation is shaping up to be one of this fall's most anticipated movies, and if this trailer preview isn't enough, the poster featuring that nefarious clown and his iconic red balloon should get you ready for Pennywise's arrival.

New Line Cinema's horror thriller IT, directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. This movie, which is set in the year 1989, will be the first in a two-part adaptation, with the second movie following the same Losers Club characters as adults, as they have to face Pennywise once again.

IT stars Bill Skarsgard (Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween) and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic). The cast is rounded out by Owen Teague, Javier Botet, Stephen Williams and Stephen Bogaert.

Muschietti directed IT from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers. The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), production designer Claude Pare (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), editor Jason Ballantine (The Great Gatsby), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV's Mad Men). The music was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch. IT hits theaters on September 8, which currently has that date all to itself, arriving between STX Entertainment's Renegades on September 1 and Lionsgate's American Assassin and Sony's The Soultrean on September 15. Take a look at the trailer preview and poster for IT below, and check back tomorrow for the full trailer.