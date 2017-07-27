Pennywise is back for more, ladies and gentleman. The first IT teaser trailer absolutely dominated the conversation earlier this year and now, as the movie approaches its arrival in theaters, it's time to get a better feel for what's to come in this highly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel. We finally have another full-length trailer for the IT movie and it is absolutely terrifying.

New Line Cinema decided to capitalize on the big crowds in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con this year in order to generate even more buzz for IT, which is already easily one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the latter half of 2017. They first showed the footage to some lucky fans last week and now they have finally decided to release the trailer online for the world to see. They are not messing around and the studio seems very confident that this R-rated horror movie will live up to every shred of the hype. So much so that director Andres Muschietti has already revealed that they are planning to go into production on IT 2 early next year. But most of us are just ready to see the first one now.

Based on Stephen King's best-selling classic novel, IT centers a group of young kids known as The Loser's Club who have to face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. Namely, Georgie, who is the first to meet the truly unsavory demon clown Pennywise in the movie. This journey pits them against the ancient terror, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

When it comes to big horror movies, it doesn't really get much bigger than IT, which could be an absolute monster at the box office later this year when it arrives in theaters on September 8, 2017. This footage gives us more of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in truly terrifying fashion. We also get a much better sense of The Loser's Club and a slightly better overall feel of the direction this adaptation is going. While New Line did show us quite a bit more in this new trailer, they also still seem to want to keep the majority of the terrifying surprises under wraps until the movie actually makes its way onto the big screen. Whatever they're doing, it's definitely working because people are truly excited to see this adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel. We're ready.

Turn the lights out, huddle up and get ready for some scares, horror lovers. This trailer is probably going to give you nightmares. If you thought Tim Curry was scary in the 1990 miniseries, just wait till you see more of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) here. No disrespect, but this is on another level. What good would an IT movie be if it didn't? Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for IT for yourself below.