We recently got a look at the second trailer for the upcoming IT movie, giving us a much better idea of what to expect from the adaptation. Director Andres Muschietti appears to be staying pretty faithful to what Stephen King wrote in his novel and paying homage to the 1990 miniseries, but there are going to be some notable omissions and changes. For one, we won't be seeing Derry Maine's resident creature taking the form of a giant spider.

According to Bloody Disgusting, during a set visit they made while IT was filming, they learned several pretty important things that this movie is going to do differently. For one, IT will take on various forms in the movie, in addition to the clown that he is most well know for. Just don't expect one of them to be a giant spider, as many might have expected given its inclusion in the original IT miniseries which has been the definitive version of IT for many people over the years. Here's what they had to say about it.

"Muschietti's version will show more of Pennywise adapting into various forms that are based on the children's individual fears. However, it will not show Pennywise as a giant spider like it did in the 1990 miniseries adaptation. Instead, much like the original novel, it will feature Pennywise in other various forms according to what each child in The Losers Club specifically fears, including a Leper, which will be played by renowned heavy makeup character actor Javier Botet."

IT classically features the centuries old child eating creature as a clown, but he does take on various forms in the novel. The Leper has been hyped up quite a bit in Andres Muschietti's upcoming version. One other popular thing from Stephen King's novel is the giant turtle. Even though there will be nods to that in the upcoming IT movie, we won't actually see it on screen.

"There will be a blood oath at the end of the film, but no rite of passage sex scene. There won't be any Turtle character, but an Easter Egg will allude to its presence. Look for the egg when the kids are playing in the quarry and think they see something hiding in the water."

It looks like IT is going to mostly focus on Pennywise the Clown, but the studio is already planning IT 2, which will tell the second half of the novel with The Loser's Club as grown ups and will ideally shoot early next year. This more or less confirms that we won't be seeing any weird creatures, like a giant spider, that weren't directly from the novel, which will probably delight hardcore Stephen King fans. After all of the many years of waiting, this is shaping up to be a great adaptation. We'll be able to see for ourselves on September 8, 2017.