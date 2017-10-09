Exactly one month into its box office run, New Line Cinema's beloved IT adaptation has already broken a box office record that has stood for 44 years, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie in box office history. It surpassed the $232.9 million mark set by the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist, but now IT has passed yet another milestone, becoming the first horror movie ever to cross the $300 million domestic plateau. As of today, IT has earned $304.9 million domestic, with another $298.8 million from overseas markets for an impressive $603.7 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget.

The IT adaptation also enters an elite group of R-rated movies, with only three others managing to crack the $300 million barrier. While there is still quite some time left before IT wraps up its box office run, it remains to be seen whether or not IT will be able to surpass The Passion of the Christ ($370.2 million), Deadpool ($363 million), and American Sniper ($350.1 million). The Wrap spoke with Warner Bros. distribution head Jeff Goldstein, who confirmed plans to put IT in even more theaters as we get closer to Halloween. Here's what he had to say in a brief statement.

"The triple crown of factors got us to this point: great marketing, great distribution, and of course, a great movie."

Internationally, IT has terrified a growing global audience as the film continues to roll out in major markets. In its initial 46-territory release, the feature exceeded several benchmarks in countries from the UK to Russia, Brazil, Spain, Poland and Australia, to name a few. Among the box office records the film has broken, IT scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror film in more than 30 markets, including the UK, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. In 17 of those territories, including the UK, Russia and Australia, IT has already become the top-grossing horror film of all time, and still counting. Anticipation is also building in several markets where the film is yet to open, including Germany, Italy and Japan.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, IT is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. First published in 1986, IT became an instant classic. It continues to be counted among the best and most influential works of the undisputed literary master of horror, inspiring numerous film and television projects in the years that have followed. IT tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves the Losers' Club. Each of them has been ostracized for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies...and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator they can only call It. Banding together over one horrifying and exhilarating summer, the Losers form a close bond to help them overcome their own fears and stop a killing cycle that began on a rainy day, with a small boy chasing a paper boat as it swept down a storm drain...and into the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV's Hemlock Grove) as the story's central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV's Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic) and Jackson Robert Scott, making his film debut. It remains to be seen how much IT will earn throughout the remainder of its box office run, but you can check out The Wrap for more details.