From the very beginning, it appeared as though IT was poised to be a big success and one of the biggest horror movies of 2017. The Stephen King adaptation has lived up to that and then some. The movie has simply obliterated expectations this week, as evidenced by the fact that it has broken a record at the box office every single day since its release.

As reported by The Wrap, New Line Cinema's IT started breaking records during Thursday night previews last week and has kept the streak going as the horror flick is headed into its second weekend. The record-breaking commenced when IT brought in $13.5 million in Thursday night previews, which bested the previous record held by Deadpool for an R-rated movie. That was just the beginning though, as the records continued to get more impressive as the week rolled on.

Prior to IT, the previous record for a September opening at the box office was held by Hotel Transylvania 2, which brought in $48.4 million. IT bested that in a single day, bringing in $50.4 million on Friday, September 8. Moving right along to Saturday, the movie added another $44.9 million to its total, bringing it to $95.4 million. That cemented the record for biggest horror movie opening ever, beating Hannibal, which made $58 million upon its debut. On Sunday, IT added $27.9 million to its total, giving it a grand total of $123.4 million for the weekend. That makes IT the lowest-budgeted movie ever to gross over $100 million on opening weekend, with a reported production budget of just $35 million.

After the movie's record-breaking weekend, the box office dollars kept rolling in and the records kept on falling. Monday, September 11, saw IT bring in $8.7 million, good enough for a new record for a Monday in September, besting The Sixth Sense ($6.37 million). Tuesday, September 12, saw several records fall. $11.4 million was a new Tuesday record in the month of September and was the highest for a horror movie ever. IT also became the highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation domestically, besting The Green Mile ($136 million). IT brought in $7.9 million on Wednesday, which was the best for any horror film on a Wednesday in September. Lastly, $7.2 million on Thursday also made IT the record holder for any horror movie on a Thursday in September.

All of this to say, IT is a bit hit. The movie has grossed more than $250 million worldwide already and will beat newcomers American Assassin and Mother! at the box office this weekend. The records, it appears, will continue to fall as Pennywise continues his reign of terror. It's no wonder that New Line is moving very quickly on the IT sequel, which is expected to arrive in 2019.