The blockbuster Stephen King adaptation IT returned to take the top spot this weekend, after being knocked off by Kingsman: The Golden Circle last weekend, winning with an estimated $17.3 million, followed closely behind by newcomer American Made in second with $17.01 million and last weekend's winner Kingsman: The Golden Circle with $17 million. With all newcomers expected to underperform at the box office this weekend, it was believed to be quite the close race, which turned out to be true, with the top three spots separated by just $300,000. Since these movies are so close together in today's estimates, it's possible, if not likely, that the top three movies may switch spots when the actual numbers are released tomorrow.

Box Office Mojo reports that the IT remake dropped 90 theaters in its fourth frame at the box office, bringing its theater count down to 3,917, but it still earned a respectable $4,419 per-screen average, bringing its domestic total to $291.1 million, with the movie expected to pass the $300 million mark in the next few days. With another $262 million from international territories, the horror blockbuster currently stands at $553.1 million from just a $35 million budget. New Line Cinema is already working on IT 2, which follows these same characters from The Losers Club as adults, when Pennywise the Clown returns to their hometown of Derry, Maine.

Every dollar that the IT movie makes is uncharted ground for any movie in the genre, since, last month, IT became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, breaking the 44-year-old record set by The Exorcist ($232.9 million). Still, the horror movie isn't expected to top the box office again, even if it does manage to post minimal decreases like this weekend's relatively modest dip of just 41.8 percent. This weekend's newcomers underperforming wasn't terribly surprising, since none of them were tracking particularly well, although it's still possible that American Made (formerly known as Mena) could end up with the top spot when the actual figures are released tomorrow. It was the only newcomer that won favor with the critics, with an impressive 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Flatliners won over literally no critics, with a 0% rating.

The top 10 is rounded out by The LEGO Ninjago Movie ($12 million), Flatliners ($6.7 million), Battle of the Sexes $3.4 million, American Assassin ($3.2 million), Home Again ($1.6 million), Til Death Do Us Part ($1.5 million) and mother! ($1.4 million). Also opening in limited release is PureFlix's A Question of Faith, which earned $1.05 million from 661 theaters for a dismal $1,589 per-screen average, FIP's Judwaa 2, which earned $605,000 from 192 theaters for a $3,151 per-screen average, Sony Pictures Classics' Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, which earned $35,138 from five theaters for a $7,028 per-screen average, Magnolia's Lucky, which took in $9,200 from five theaters for a horrid $1,840 per-screen average and FC's Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton, which took in $13,819 from one theater. No box office data was given for Well Go USA's Chasing the Dragon, Freestyle Releasing's Don't Sleep, Screen Media Films' Literally, Right Before Aaron, Newcity's Signature Move, The Orchard's Super Dark Times, First Pond's Window Horses and China Lion's Youth.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the box office may get back on the right track again, bringing the highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, along with 20th Century Fox's The Mountain Between Us and Lionsgate's My Little Pony. Also arriving in limited release are Vertical Entertainment's 2307: Winter's Dream, Dada Films' Architects of Denial, Parade Deck Films' Bad Grandmas, Well Go USA's Better Watch Out and City of Rock, Hanover House's Daisy Winters, BBC Worldwide North America's Earth: One Amazing Day, A24's The Florida Project, Freestyle Releasing's Generational Sins, Film Movement's Paradise, Good Deed's So B. It, Purdie Distribution's The Stray and Eammon Films' Una. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below, and check back on Tuesday for the next round of predictions.