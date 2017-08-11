Two brand new photos from the IT reboot have floated up online. As part of Entertainment Weekly's massive fall movie preview, the publication has revealed two images from the highly-anticipated Stephen King Adaptation, one of which gives us a new look at Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise and another that gives us a brand new look at The Loser's Club. In addition, director Andres Muschietti has revealed some new details on the movie.

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Andres Muschietti spoke a little bit about how Pennywise is going to be portrayed in this version of IT. As he tells it, this is not the kind of movie that will hide the monster. Pennywise will be right out front and the monster we are going to see is going to be weird yet disturbing. Here's what he had to say about it.

"He is present. It's not like one of those movies where you can hide the monster. He's front and center, he does his show, and he has an act. He is a clown. Keep it weird. It's weird all the time. Pennywise does things that make absolutely no sense, but they're very disturbing because of the weirdness."

As much as IT is a scary novel, it is also a bit weird and it sounds like this movie is going to embrace the supernatural elements that make it so different. Pennywise is known primarily as a clown, but the ancient evil creature can shapeshift into anything it wants. Bill Skarsgard, who is taking over as entity that was famously portrayed by Tim Curry in the 1990 IT miniseries, talked a little bit about his take on the child-eating nightmare.

"It truly enjoys the shape of the clown Pennywise, and enjoys the game and the hunt. What's funny to this evil entity might not be funny to everyone else. But he thinks it's funny."

The idea that this horrifying demon clown finds it funny to take on this form and eat kids is so unsettling. The kids in question are members of The Loser's Club and EW also spoke to a couple of the young cast members who are in IT. Sophia Lillis, who plays Beverly Marsh, says, "I have to live with my own fear, and I don't really talk to people, so I don't have to get hurt by them." Chosen Jacobs plays Mike Hanlon in IT, who happens to be one of the only African-Americans in Derry. He also spoke about his part as an outsider in IT.

"He grew up the outsider because of racial tension, which separated him. And that makes him really appreciate when someone says, 'Hey, I like you for who you are.'"

IT is set to arrive in theaters on September 8 and is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming out for the rest of 2017. The studio already has plans to make a sequel to IT, which will tell the second part of Stephen King's novel, assuming the box office is there for this first installment. At this point, it seems hard to believe this movie doing anything but crushing when it arrives next month. Be sure to check out the new photos from IT for yourself below.