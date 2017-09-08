The time has finally arrived. After seemingly unending build-up and anticipation, IT is in theaters. One of Stephen King's most beloved novels has finally been given a proper big screen adaptation and, by most accounts, it is a massive success. Those who have seen the movie already know that there is a lot to process with the ending and it means a lot for the IT sequel.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for IT. New Line Cinema hasn't officially announced the IT sequel yet, but they recently hired Gary Dauberman to write it and, if you've seen the first movie, which was billed as IT: Chapter One at the end, you know that a second movie is imminent. More than likely, the sequel will be billed as IT: Chapter Two. And the ending of the first installments sets this up perfectly.

To fully understand the ending, we need to dig into the movie's title monster, IT, aka Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and make sure that we all understand what the child-eating monster really is. Though it isn't fully laid out in the movie, Pennywise is an ancient being that feeds on fear and resurfaces every 27 years in the town of Derry, Maine to feed. After long periods of hibernation, Pennywise always awakens with a massive appetite. In the movie, we see that there have been horrible tragedies every 27 years in the history of the town that The Loser's Club was able to link to Pennywise. His hunger is fed partially by the flesh of these victims, but he primarily feeds on fear. Without fear, he cannot feed.

With that understood, we can talk about the ending. Beverly was kidnapped by Pennywise after The Loser's Club got in a fight and split up. That divided their forces and allowed for Pennywise to get hold of Bev. After Bill discovers she goes missing after a confrontation with her perverse and creepy father, her rounds up the gang and they head to the sewers to rescue her. This leads to a massive confrontation in Pennywise's lair, where Bev is floating alongside all of the other missing children from Derry.

Bev was fine when The Losers found her because, after her confrontation with her father, she was not afraid of Pennywise. Despite a very impressive attempt to strike some fear into her, Pennywise failed. He had not fear to feed on. Once the Losers find Bev they rescue her from her trance and, once Bill manages to overcome Pennywise's trick that involves Georgie, the gang gets into an all out brawl with the ancient, evil being.

After a rousing fight, the gang gets the best of Pennywise. At this point, they have all rallied together and conquered their fears. They are no longer afraid of Pennywise and instead, he is the one that is afraid. He then falls down deep into the sewers after his head crumbles into oblivion. The Losers Club has bested the beast and they make their way out of the sewers, once again able to feel safe.

In the book, there is the very famous orgy scene that occurs before the gang escapes the sewers. In which, Bev takes the virginity of every member of the Losers, which sparks their memories and helps them escape the sewers. This, for obvious reasons, was not filmed in any way by Andy Muschietti. However, The Losers Club still takes a blood oath, by cutting their palms and joining hands, swearing that they will all meet up again if Pennywise isn't truly dead.

At this point, the gang all starts to disband. Stan leaves first, then Eddie, then the rest of the gang, leaving Beverly and Bill to share a moment. Assuming IT 2 follows the book, this will be the last time that The Losers are all together and the order in which they leave alludes to some of the fates. Stan first, then Eddie. There is also the bit where Bev explains that, while trapped under Pennywise's spell, she saw them reunited in the cistern once again when they're older, hinting at the battle to come when Pennywise returns 27 years later. Sadly, it probably won't be the whole group.

Beverly and Bill then share a kiss, which has been brewing for the whole movie, before she goes off to live with her aunt on Oregon. Then the movie ends. This leaves us in a perfect place heading into IT: Chapter Two.

The Losers Club have all went their separate ways and, presumably, we aren't going to see them again for another 27 years. In the book, they have all started to forget their encounter in the sewers as the years go on. They forget the bond that they share, which is forced to come back up again once Pennywise comes back to Derry to feed. That will force the gang to reunite, contentious as it may be, to deal with their lives and with Pennywise once and for all.

There's also the loose end of the bully Henry. He fell pretty far and hard during his confrontation with The Losers Club in the sewers, but we didn't see if he died or not. In the book, he takes the fall for the murders that happened around town, so that still could be a thread we see pulled in IT: Chapter Two. He returns to Derry 27 years later and, once again, attacks The Losers under the spell of Pennywise.

Andy Muschietti left us off in the perfect place and left a lot of threads to be pulled in the IT sequel. The Loser's Club is divided. Seeds are planted. Henry Bowers may still be alive. And Pennywise is only dead for now. He will return for more in 27 years. That leaves plenty of room for the second half of Stephen King's novel to be adapted.