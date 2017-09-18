IT producer Barbara Muschietti, sister of director Andres Muschietti, has revealed the scene in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's novel that scared the author. The Muschiettis are currently enjoying the record-breaking box office success that IT has been racking up since it was released last weekend. The movie was projected to do well, but it has shattered all expectations at this point and is on track to become the highest grossing horror movie in history thanks to the impressive marketing campaign as well as unprecedented word of mouth promotion that the movie has received.

IT continued its second week of dominance at the box office, scaring moviegoers and apparently the creator of the story himself. Barbara Muschietti recently sat down with Collider to discuss the box office smash as well as the deleted scenes and sequel plans. As it turns out, Stephen King emailed the Muschiettis after he saw the movie for the first time and Barbara told Collider about said email. King was terrified of a specific scene and he wanted the filmmakers to know about it.

The particular scene involves a painting and the character Stanley. The twisted painting in the scene apparently really got to King as it's based off of a painting that used to scare the director when he was a child. The implication is that Stanley has been looking at this painting for a long time, since he was an even younger child. It would have had an even more chilling effect on him as a young boy and he's just never been able to shake the fear since. The scene is original to the movie and King really loved it. Barbara Muschietti explains.

"And it's something that actually, Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back, he said, "I f$%@ing love the woman in the painting, it scared the s%$t out of me," so."

Andy and Barbara Muschietti are currently working on a director's cut of IT that will be included in the DVD/Blu-ray editions of the movie when it comes time for that to go on sale. In addition, the duo is also hard at work on the sequel to IT, which will take place 30 years later after the events of the first movie and will feature flashbacks to when the main characters were children. In addition, Pennywise actor, Bill Skarsgard, recently revealed that he hopes that the sequel will delve deeper into Pennywise's origins and backstory, which was filmed for the first movie, but later cut out. The actor described the scene that was cut as truly disturbing and that it took place in the 1600s before Pennywise was Pennywise.

Scaring the horror master Stephen King should be a tremendous badge of honor for the creative team behind IT and it is not something that is taken lightly by them. The Muschiettis have both told interviewers over the past year the King is a "hero" to them, so that email was probably just the icing on the cake for them. IT 2 is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2019, but until then, there's plenty of time to go back and read the book and go see the first movie if you haven't done so already.