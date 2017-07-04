With fans impatiently awaiting the September 8 release date of New Line's highly-anticipated IT remake, many will take any new tidbit they can find, and today we have such a tidbit. The French publication Mad Movies Magazine has unveiled the cover of their upcoming print edition, which features a brand new look at Pennywise the clown, played by Bill Skarsgard. We can see that this nefarious clown has some dried blood around his mouth, which certainly signifies that this clown has been up to no good. Unfortunately, we don't have any additional details about this movie, but it's certainly shaping up to be a huge hit.

Many fans were certainly overjoyed and relieved when the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) handed out an R rating for IT, for "Violence/horror, bloody images, and for language." While it had been said early on that the producers and filmmakers were always crafting this movie towards an R-rated release, at least now we have confirmation, and it's possible that the next batch of footage could come in a "red band" trailer, offering discerning adults a glimpse at this age-restricted footage. Even with the R rating, though, there was one scene from Stephen King's original novel that may have been deemed too much for this movie adaptation.

Shortly after the R rating was announced, many noticed that there was no mention of sexual scenes, which lead many to surmise that the movie may have cut an underage sex scene from the novel that was always deemed quite controversial. In the original novel, the members of the Losers Club are arguing among themselves in the sewers beneath their hometown of Derry, Maine, when Beverly Marsh suggests that they all have sex, with every member of the Club losing their virginity to Beverly, as a way to commemorate the occasion. The older Beverly Marsh character was played by Annette O'Toole in the 1990 mini-series, with Emily Perkins playing the younger version. But that scene wasn't included in that adaptation either. Sophia Lillis plays Beverly in this R-rated adaptation, though the older version of the character has yet to be cast.

While we likely won't get any production updates for quite some time, it has already been confirmed in February that IT 2 is still happening. The 1990 mini-series was also crafted with a two-part structure, with the first part following the Losers Club as kids, as they deal with this terrifying clown known as Pennywise, and the second half bringing these characters back together as adults, when Pennywise surfaces once again. No casting has been announced for the adult versions of The Losers Club as of yet, and New Line hasn't confirmed a production schedule or release date for IT 2, but that may happen after IT hits theaters on September 8.

This IT remake is shaping up to be one of this fall's biggest hits, after the IT trailer shattered the trailer view record with 197 million views in the first 24 hours, 61 million more views than the record of 136 million views set by The Fate of the Furious earlier this year. As of now, IT is only squaring off against one other movie, Open Road Films' romantic comedy Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon. Whether or not this massive buzz swirling around the trailer will result in a huge opening weekend remains to be seen, but while we wait for more on IT, take a look at the new Mad Movies Magazine cover for IT, featuring Pennywise the Clown.