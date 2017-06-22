New Line Cinema confirmed that their IT remake will have an R-rating earlier this week, but is one of the reasons for the rating because of the fact that Stephen King's original novel of IT contains a pre-teen sex scene? King has always pushed the envelope when it comes to writing his horror novels including graphic sex, child rape, and necrophilia to name a few in addition to the violence and gore that aren't associated with sex. The aforementioned act was not included in the 1990 television miniseries adaptation of IT, but it has lead some to wonder if the scene will be included in the new remake coming out this fall.

MoviePilot brought up that Andres Muschetti's remake of IT has been given an R-rating for excessive violence, language, and gore. What's missing from the MPAA's rating is sexuality, which in this case is probably a good thing because it means that the pre-teen sex scene will more than likely not be included in the movie. It's hard to stand up for the scene, but it does make sense within the context of the book and it could still be alluded to when the finished movie hits theaters. Not including the scene is probably a wise choice made to avoid heaps of controversy.

In King's novel, The Losers Club find themselves arguing in the sewers below Derry after the defeat of Pennywise. While the pre-teens are lost, the character Beverly suggests that they all have sex, losing their virginity together. The scene goes on for pages while King describes what's going on in rather graphic detail. But it's not as sinister and weird as one may think as King tells the story in a loving way, not in a malicious or disgusting manner. King uses the act as a way to bridge the two time periods together that readers jump back in forth between.

Stephen King has spoken about the subject before and it's best to read his own words regarding the scene in the book. Read what King had to say below.

"I wasn't really thinking of the sexual aspect of it. The book dealt with childhood and adulthood, 1958 and Grown Ups. The grown ups don't remember their childhood. None of us remember what we did as children, we think we do, but we don't remember it as it really happened."

King went on to say that it was a way for the Losers Club to be together again. The act was meant to connect childhood to adulthood. King explains.

"Intuitively, the Losers knew they had to be together again. The sexual act connected childhood and adulthood. It's another version of the glass tunnel that connects the children's library and the adult library. Times have changed since I wrote that scene and there is now more sensitivity to those issues."

Stephen King 's depiction of the scene does work in the book with the entire context surrounding it, but it seems highly unlikely that the scene will be included in the new remake of IT. Mainstream audiences probably aren't ready for that kind of act to be brought out on screen. We have a few months to go to see if Muschetti decided to tastefully allude to the act in the movie.