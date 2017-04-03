Didn't think that IT trailer could get any more unsettling? Think again, because somebody has found a way to ruin your childhood by mashing up that terrifying first IT teaser with a Dr. Seuss classic. A YouTuber has swapped out Pennywise the clown for Mike Myers' version of The Cat in the Hat and, as silly as it may sound, it is at least as creepy as it is silly. If not more so.

This totally unnecessary mashup was posted to the But Without YouTube channel and is appropriately titled, The Cat in the Hat But it's a Horror Movie. The video uses all of the same beats and flow that the first IT trailer did, but every time Pennywise would have shown up, we instead see The Cat in the Hat. Pennywise may be scarier, but there is something very creepy and unsettling about seeing the Dr. Seuss creation presented in this way. The video also does utilize some footage from the 2003 Cat in the Hat movie, but it heavily relies on the footage from the new IT trailer. The two movies couldn't be more different, but this works surprisingly well.

If you are struggling to remember that legendary comedian Mike Myers played The Cat in the Hat at one point, you're probably not alone. The live-action movie was released to a giant thud in 2003 and, as it stands, the movie holds an abysmal 10 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also absolutely bombed at the box office, bringing in just $133 million, working from a reported $109 million budget. Considering that is what your average comic book movie costs, that is a truly poor take. Luckily, all of these years later, someone has found a good way to use Mike Myers' performance as The Cat in the Hat.

The actual trailer for IT absolutely took the world by storm last week and didn't disappoint. There was clearly quite a bit of anticipation heading into this first teaser trailer, not only because the studio had been teasing it for quite some time, but because the movie has been in development hell for years. This has been a long time coming. The demand was higher than anyone could have imagined, as the IT trailer was viewed just shy of 200 million times in the first 24 hours. That absolutely shattered the previous single-day view record, which was held by The Fate of the Furious. Massive movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Captain America: Civil War couldn't even come close. So, since this is a very popular topic in pop culture at the moment, some crazy mashups seemed inevitable.

This video probably won't make you want to run out and see The Cat in the Hat, but it may make you think that Mike Myers could have a career revival as a horror icon of some kind (even though there's already y a horror icon named Mike Myers, so it might get confusing...) If all this weird mash-up does is make you want to see Stephen King's IT, you can see the movie when it hits theaters on September 8. In the meantime, you can check out The Cat in the Hat/IT mashup video for yourself below.