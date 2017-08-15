The hype for IT is incredibly real at this point. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on September 8 and we could be looking at one of the biggest horror hits at the box office in a long time if director Andres Muschietti delivers on the promise of this movie. Much of that will ride on the merits of Bill Skarsgard's performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, but it's pretty safe to say he nailed it. The IT VR experience has just been released online and it gives us our best taste of the actor's take on Pennywise yet. And it is pure terror.

Warner Bros. just release IT: Float online and, though we don't actually see a lot of Pennywise, we hear him a ton and it is completely chilling. The IT VR experience starts out by soaring over the streets of Derry, which takes us to the famous and highly advertised scene where Georgie loses his boat in the sewers, bringing him face-to-face with Pennywise. Here, we don't see him right away, but we do get to hear him talk a lot more and we get a full dose of his chilling laugh. We then move to the creepy sewers and see Pennywise playing the according, via a silhouette on a wall. Effectively chilling. This leads to the terrifying clown asking us if we'd like a balloon. The answer should definitely be no.

We move on to some voiceover from Georgie as we continue through the sewers, which culminates in the full "you'll float too" chant, which has also been used a lot in the marketing. The VR experience then comes to a climax, with some signature red balloons floating on screen before some more chilling Pennywise dialogue plays as the balloons pop, spewing red blood as they do. We also get one very good look at the child-eating clown in his full glory before it's all over with.

Even if you don't have a VR rig, you should still be able to watch this and get a great sense of what to expect from IT. Not only do we get a lot more Pennywise here, but we also hear a lot of the music that is to be included in the movie, and it is very effective. The Dark Tower may have been a very disappointing Stephen King adaptation for many, but IT seems like it is going to make up for that and then some.

The studio already has plans to shoot IT 2 next year, which will unfold much like the second half of the 1990 miniseries with The Loser's Club as adults, so they have a lot of confidence in this movie. Given the excellent marketing campaign, it is easy to see why. It took a long time to get this movie made, but good things come to those who wait and this is shaping up to be something pretty special. Be sure to check out the IT VR experience for yourself below.