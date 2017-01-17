After a successful theatrical run, Tom Cruise brings the iconic Jack Reacher into your own living room with the action-packed sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. The sequel debuts on Digital HD today, January 17, before arriving on Blu-ray and DVD January 31. To celebrate the Digital HD release, we have four exclusive graphic posters, which feature artistic renditions of some of the movie's most iconic scenes, including Jack pulling a gun on the men who have been following him and Jack's diner encounter.

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) returns to enforce his bold brand of justice in the action-packed sequel based on author Lee Child's best-selling series. When Army Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders) is framed for treason, Reacher discovers she's the target of a massive government conspiracy. With help from Turner and a mysterious new ally, Reacher risks everything to take down a powerful organization that will stop at nothing to protect its secrets. The supporting cast also includes Danika Yarosh, Austin Hebert, Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge and Holt McCallany.

The Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs are loaded with over 80 minutes of exciting bonus content, including in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, plus detailed explorations of Lee Child's iconic character, filming on location in Louisiana, the intense action sequences and much more. Buy Jack Reacher: Never Go Back on Blu-ray Combo Pack and get an exclusive illustrated version of Lee Child's short story "Everyone Talks" for a limited time only. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

The Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back came in just shy of Jack Reacher's box office gross in 2012. The original movie earned just over $80 million domestically but fared much better internationally with $138.2 million, for a worldwide tally of $218.3 million from a modest $60 million budget. The sequel wasn't exactly a huge box office hit, earning $58.6 million domestically and $102.7 million internationally for a worldwide total of $161.4 million, from a $60 million budget. One reason for this decline could be that it debuted in one of the most crowded weekend of the year, opening against three more high-profile movies, Lionsgate's Boo! A Madea Halloween, Universal's Ouija: Origin of Evil and Keeping Up With the Joneses. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was directed by Edward Zwick from a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, based on on the book "Never Go Back" by Lee Child. Take a look at our exclusive graphic posters below for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.