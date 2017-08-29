Exactly two weeks after Daniel Craig finally confirmed his return as 007 in Sony's highly-anticipated James Bond 25, the studio is pursuing a massive star to tackle the theme song. A new report claims that 22-time Grammy winning singer Beyonce is engaging in talks to sing the theme song for this currently-untitled James Bond movie. Beyonce is close friends with Adele, who took home an Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and BRIT Award for her Skyfall theme song, and the two have been discussing how that song changed Adele's career. Here's what an unidentified source had to say about Beyonce's possible James Bond theme song deal.

"The two spoke before Bey's first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike. Not many of the themes have been as successful, but there are tens of millions of Beyonce fans out there."

While Beyonce is not exactly in need of "an amazing career hike," The Daily Star reports that this potential theme song gig is, "the only project she is remotely interested in right now." The report also speculates that Beyonce's husband Jay-Z could also come aboard by co-writing and/or producing the theme song, but his involvement has not yet been confirmed. Still, the confirmation that Daniel Craig is returning as 007 has reportedly put this project on the fast track. Here's what this unidentified source had to say about the production.

"Daniel Craig's decision this month to return as Bond has thrown everything into overdrive. It's very likely that shooting for Bond 25 will begin at the end of this year or early next year. To tie-up a deal with Beyoncé for a theme song for Daniel's fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake."

Shortly before Daniel Craig was officially confirmed there was a report that he was considering signing on for two Bond movies, although he has only been confirmed for one movie at this point. This untitled Bond movie brings Daniel Craig's tally up to five, which ties him with Sean Connery for the second most appearances as 007. He would have to sign on for two more to tie Roger Moore's tally of seven James Bond movies, although given how long it took the actor to decide whether he wants to come back for James Bond 25, future 007 movies may not be in the cards for Daniel Craig.

James Bond 25 still doesn't have a director at this time, although we reported in May that Paul McGuigan (Luke Cage, Sherlock) was reportedly a front runner to take the helm. Longtime franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have had a hand in writing all of the Bond movies since 1999's The World Is Not Enough, are back to write the script, with Sony setting a November 8, 2019 release date. Along with Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny) and Ben Whishaw (Q) are expected to return, although that hasn't been confirmed yet.