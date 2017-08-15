The James Bond 25 roller coaster simply won't quit. The movie recently locked down a November 8, 2019, release date and there are several directors being eyed for the project. With things ramping up, reports have been circulating saying that Daniel Craig is indeed coming back for a fifth, and possibly even sixth turn as 007. Now the actor himself has clarified that he still remains undecided on his return.

Daniel Craig, who has been undecided ever since Spectre finished filming, at one point saying he would rather "slash his wrists" before doing another James Bond movie, is currently making the press rounds for his upcoming movie Logan Lucky. He recently spoke with the Morning Magic radio show in Boston and, when asked about his possible return for James Bond 25, which has been a huge topic of conversation lately, Craig had to pour some water on the fire. Here's what he had to say about it.

"No decision has been made at the moment, there's a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed and I'm not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It's just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment...I know they're desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision, uh, just yet."

Daniel Craig is absolutely right about one thing; there is a lot of noise out there in regards to James Bond 25. Specifically, whether or not James Bond 25 will include his version of the character. At this point, with a release date locked down and a script nearly finished, the producers must be fairly certain on the direction that this movie is headed. If the next 007 adventure isn't going to include Daniel Craig, it will surely be a very different kind of movie. So that makes his indecision at this stage perplexing. As he says, Eon Productions and MGM are "desperate" to get going and they are probably equally desperate for him to make a decision.

Little has been confirmed for James Bond 25 so far and now we can't even assume that Daniel Craig will be in it. We do know that Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have written the last six James Bond movies together, are returning for this installment. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who are essentially the gatekeepers of the James Bond franchise, are going to produce the movie, as per usual. Beyond that, there are no other cast members, no plot details, no director and no official title to speak of. Though, there are rumors that it is going under the working title of Shatterhand.

Currently, the rumored shortlist to direct James Bond 25 includes Yann Demange ('71), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). If Daniel Craig, who was last rumored to be returning in the next 2 James Bond movies, doesn't come back, it would stand to reason that the producers have the replacement more or less lined up. Some of the rumored frontrunners have included Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Aidan Turner. If Craig doesn't sign on the dotted line soon, one of those guys could be getting a very important phone call.